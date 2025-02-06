Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Not given a chance for fair hearing: Former Byju's resolution professional

Not given a chance for fair hearing: Former Byju's resolution professional

Srivastava told the NCLAT that the NCLT, Bengaluru, did not hear him in the absence of his lawyers and that the disciplinary action initiated against him was unfair

Byju's
Photo: Bloomberg
Bhavini Mishra Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The former resolution professional (RP) of Byju’s, Pankaj Srivastava, told the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday that he was not given a fair hearing before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru.
 
Srivastava told the NCLAT that the NCLT, Bengaluru, did not hear him in the absence of his lawyers and that the disciplinary action initiated against him was unfair.
 
The NCLT had ordered disciplinary action against the then resolution professional (RP), Pankaj Srivastava, and rejected his decision to exclude Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the edtech firm.
 
On Thursday, a judicial member of the NCLAT, Justice (retd) Sharad Kumar Sharma, also recused himself from the hearing since he had represented the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the past.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q3FY25: Profit grows 35.4%, revenue soars 17.6%

Zomato board approves name change to Eternal Ltd, stock ticker to change

Akasa Air signs pacts with investors to infuse fresh capital into airline

Zomato board approves name change to Eternal Ltd, unveils new logo

Shein re-enters India market after 5-year ban through Reliance Retail

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sNCLTNCLAT

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story