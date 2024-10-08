Andrew Ng's AI fund makes first India investment with healthcare firm Jivi

Computer scientist Andrew Ng-led AI Fund said on Tuesday it has invested in an Indian artificial intelligence healthcare firm named Jivi, the fund's first such investment in the country.

India's booming AI segment is expected to grow more than double to up to $22 billion by 2027, according to a Nasscom-BCG report released earlier this year. The products and startups category is expected to account for 15-17 per cent of the market, tying for the highest share along with financial services.

Jivi, based out of the northern Indian city of Gurugram, uses AI to suggest potential diagnoses and treatments, generate health reports and perform administrative tasks, the fund said in a statement.