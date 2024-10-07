Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Northern Arc aims to raise Rs 1,000 cr through alternate investment fund

Northern Arc aims to raise Rs 1,000 cr through alternate investment fund

The category II AIF aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore, and has the scope to raise an additional Rs 500 crore through the green shoe option

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.
The AIF is targeting to invest in 45-55 entities across its four-year cycle. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Non-bank lender Northern Arc on Monday said one of its arms is aiming to raise Rs 1,000 crore in an alternate investment fund (AIF).

The category II AIF aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore, and has the scope to raise an additional Rs 500 crore through the green shoe option.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The "Finserv Fund" being launched by the recently listed NBFC's subsidiary Northern Arc Investment Managers (NAIM) will use the money for lending to six varied sectors which will help improve financial inclusion and economic growth, as per an official statement.

The six sectors include small businesses, affordable housing, vehicle finance, agriculture finance, microfinance and consumer finance, it said.

The AIF is targeting to invest in 45-55 entities across its four-year cycle and deliver an internal rate of return of 14-14.50 per cent to the investors, NAIM chief executive Bhavdeep Bhatt said.

The investment strategy focuses on higher risk-adjusted returns and regular investor cash flows by investing in a diversified pool of debt securities of financial institutions to support their growth, the statement said.

More From This Section

Amazon, Unilever veteran Manish Tiwary set to become Nestle India MD

Ericsson bags 4 more telecom circles for 4G, 5G deployment on VIL network

Nestle nominates former Amazon India exec Manish Tiwary as India MD

Ashok Leyland to launch first H2- powered truck in the next 2 years

Amid rising service complaints, CCPA issues notice to Ola Electric

The NBFC has Rs 14,639 crore of assets under management through its balance sheet and active AIF funds as of June 30, 2024, while NAIM has had four successful fund exits that have provided net fund returns of 11.72 per cent - 15.77 per cent post-expense pre-tax.

Northern Arc's managing director and chief executive Ashish Mehrotra said its network of 328 originator partners, 50 retail lending partners and over 1,000 investor partners will allow it to manage the portfolio effectively.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Northern Arc Capital share price rises 5% on strong June quarter results

Northern Arc Capital makes stellar debut, lists at 33% premium on BSE, NSE

Northern Arc IPO listing buzz: GMP resurges 55%; check likely listing price

Northern Arc Capital IPO subscribed 110.71 times on offer's closing day

Northern Arc Capital IPO got subscribed 9.98 times on Day 2 of offer

Topics :Northern Arc CapitalInvestmentAlternative Investment Funds

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story