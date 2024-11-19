ANI files lawsuit against OpenAI, claims misuse of copyrighted news content

Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, accusing it of unauthorised use of its copyrighted content, The Hindustan Times reported. This marks one of the first instances of an Indian publisher taking legal action against an AI firm for alleged intellectual property violations.

The case will be heard in the Delhi High Court by Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday.

In its suit, ANI claims that OpenAI exploited its original news content by using it to train OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs). ANI also alleges that ChatGPT generates ANI’s news content verbatim when prompted, without obtaining proper authorisation.

Additionally, ANI accuses OpenAI of attributing false statements and fabricated news to the agency, which it claims damages its reputation and risks spreading misinformation that could lead to public disorder.

OpenAI’s response

In response, OpenAI emphasised its commitment to collaborating with news organisations globally, including those in India. The company explained that its AI models are developed using publicly accessible data and adhere to fair use principles and established legal standards. OpenAI maintains that its practices comply with legal precedents.

What other news outlets have sued AI firms?

This isn’t the first lawsuit concerning alleged misuse of copyrighted content by AI companies.

The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging unauthorised use of millions of its copyrighted articles for AI training. This case is ongoing.

Raw Story and AlterNet have also sued OpenAI for removing copyright management details. However, this case dismissed by a New York federal judge.

Eight US newspapers, including the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune, have accused AI companies of copyright infringement. This case is ongoing.

These lawsuits underline the growing legal challenges surrounding AI and intellectual property.