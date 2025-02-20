Anil Agarwal's Vedanta scouts for top talent following high-level exits

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd is actively seeking top-tier talent to manage its newly formed companies, following the departure of several senior management officials.

Since September last year, the group has seen key executives leave, including John Slaven, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium; Steve Moore, head of the oil and gas business; Vibhav Agarwal, head of the power business; and Ashish Gupta, CEO of ESL Steel. A group source said the company is looking for internal candidates to manage the newly formed companies.

When contacted, a Vedanta spokesperson confirmed that the company is in the process of aligning “exceptional talent to drive each business forward” and said further updates will be shared soon. The spokesperson emphasised that the group is undergoing a transformative phase in executing its strategic vision, including the planned demerger aimed at unlocking value across its diverse business units. Leadership transitions, the spokesperson added, are a natural part of this evolution, and the company is committed to ensuring continuity and strength at all levels.

“Our operations remain robust under the leadership of executives like Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc (a separate listed entity) and executive director of Vedanta Ltd, and Deshnee Naidoo, the newly appointed CEO of Vedanta Resources (the London-based holding company),” the spokesperson stated. Vedanta Resources had appointed Naidoo as CEO with effect from January 20 this year. Chris Griffith continues to lead the base metals business, the spokesperson said. While Anil Agarwal is the chair of Vedanta Ltd, his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar is chairing the board of Hindustan Zinc.

This wave of exits comes just ahead of shareholders’ approval for Vedanta’s demerger, announced today, which will create five focused, independent entities: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and the residual Vedanta Ltd.