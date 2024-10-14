Anil Ambani challenges market regulator Sebi's Rs 625 crore penalty order

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Group, has filed a plea in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), imposing a total penalty of Rs 625 crore on 26 individuals.

The penalty imposed on Ambani was Rs 25 crore, while he was also debarred from the market for five years. In an order dated August 22, Sebi had alleged siphoning off of money from RHFL by doling out loans to borrowers linked with the promoters.

Sebi had also added that it will determine the quantum of illegal gains made by the alleged fraudulent schemes and further action may be initiated accordingly.