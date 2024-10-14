Atul Greentech partners with Jio Platforms for electric vehicle solutions

Atul Auto subsidiary Atul Greentech on Monday said it has partnered with Jio Platforms Ltd (Jio) to offer electric vehicle solutions to its customers in domestic and global markets, including South America, the European Union and Eastern Africa. The partnership will focus on all three-wheeler platforms of Atul Greentech including MOBILI for passenger vehicles and ENERGIE for cargo vehicles, Atul Auto said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This collaboration leverages Jio's advanced IoT mobility technology, integrating hardware, software, and connectivity to provide real-time telematics data and high reliability for users, the company said. Integrating the Jio Telematics plus Network Connectivity in the solutions will help offer a range of features to EV owners, including tracking, vehicle health monitoring, safety-security, and navigation-routing, ensuring a seamless usage experience, it added.

"Atul Greentech is looking to open new ways to responsibly choose partners to rapidly scale up electric vehicle production to break new ground for a new era of sustainable transformation in the automotive industry. With this strategic tie up Atul Greentech would be strengthening environmental and electrification technologies using Jio's digital ecosystem," said Vijay Kedia, Director, Atul Auto.

Under the collaboration, Atul Greentech will apply Jio's charging solutions, automotive clusters, telematics hardware and platform, and international M2M connectivity solutions for its customers across B2B and B2C sectors globally.

This will help them enhance local sourcing, establish a robust supply chain, and optimize data usage, reducing charging time while maximizing benefits for fleet operators and end users, the company said.

"We have partnered with Atul Greentech to drive e-mobility transformation in India and globally. Through the powerful combination of mobility technology and the combined expertise, we are confident of driving new value in the 3W segment," said Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms Ltd.