Mehli Mistry files a caveat with Maharashtra Charity Commissioner

Mehli Mistry, who has been voted out by a majority of fellow trustees, has filed a caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, seeking the opportunity to be heard should Tata Trusts initiate proceedings to formally remove him from the Trusts.

The caveat notice has also been sent to all Tata Trusts trustees on Friday, according to a source close to the development. On October 28, three Tata trustees -- Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, industrialist Venu Srinivasan, and former bureaucrat Vijay Singh -- had voted against the reappointment of Mehli Mistry, effectively blocking his continuation as a trustee. Post this, Tata Trusts will have to inform the Charity Commissioner.