Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Antfin Singapore Holding divests 2.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 4,771 cr

Antfin Singapore Holding divests 2.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 4,771 cr

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Antfin Singapore Holding sold 18,54,40,550 shares in two tranches, amounting to a 2.1 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Zomato

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery
Shares of Zomato rose 0.27 per cent to close at Rs 263 apiece on the BSE. | Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Antfin Singapore Holding on Tuesday divested a little over 2 per cent stake in online food delivery firm Zomato for Rs 4,771 crore through open market transactions.

Antfin Singapore Holding Pte is an arm of Ant Financial Group, while the latter is a part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Antfin Singapore Holding sold 18,54,40,550 shares in two tranches, amounting to a 2.1 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Zomato.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 257.17-257.46 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 4,771.66 crore.

After the share sale, Antfin Singapore Holding's stake has been reduced to 2.14 per cent from 4.24 per cent.

Details of buyers of Zomato's shares could not be ascertained.

More From This Section

SKS Power insolvency: CoC receive 1,950 cr from Sarda Energy and Mining

Ikea to electrify all deliveries in India by 2025, expand EV fleet by 40%

JSW Cement plans to double capacity, acquire assets through IBC route

Building materials business expected to log significant growth: Birla

Phoenix invites bids from ARCs for sale of Rs 3,550 crore retail NPA

Shares of Zomato rose 0.27 per cent to close at Rs 263 apiece on the BSE.

In March this year, Antfin Singapore Holding pared a 2 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 2,827 crore.

Earlier this month, food delivery aggregator Zomato reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations jumped more than 74 per cent to Rs 4,206 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,416 crore in the April-June period of last year.

Its total expenses also rose to Rs 4,203 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 2,612 crore a year ago.

The reporting segments for the group include the food ordering and delivery business, Hyperpure Supplies (B2B), its quick commerce offering Blinkit, the going out segment and all other residual segments.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zomato zooms past Swiggy in terms of growth in July, captures more market

Zomato shares worth Rs 5,438 cr sold in block deal, Antfin likely seller

Ola Electric charges new-age stocks; Can Zomato, Paytm extend rally ahead?

Stocks to watch, Aug 20: Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Saraswati Saree Depot

Zomato up 6%, hits new high on improved results; zooms 91% from June lows

Topics :Zomatoshare salesIndia ecommerce market

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story