Antfin Singapore Holding divests 2.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 4,771 cr

Antfin Singapore Holding on Tuesday divested a little over 2 per cent stake in online food delivery firm Zomato for Rs 4,771 crore through open market transactions. Antfin Singapore Holding Pte is an arm of Ant Financial Group, while the latter is a part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Antfin Singapore Holding sold 18,54,40,550 shares in two tranches, amounting to a 2.1 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Zomato. The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 257.17-257.46 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 4,771.66 crore.

After the share sale, Antfin Singapore Holding's stake has been reduced to 2.14 per cent from 4.24 per cent.

Details of buyers of Zomato's shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Zomato rose 0.27 per cent to close at Rs 263 apiece on the BSE.

In March this year, Antfin Singapore Holding pared a 2 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 2,827 crore.

Earlier this month, food delivery aggregator Zomato reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations jumped more than 74 per cent to Rs 4,206 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,416 crore in the April-June period of last year.

Its total expenses also rose to Rs 4,203 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 2,612 crore a year ago.

The reporting segments for the group include the food ordering and delivery business, Hyperpure Supplies (B2B), its quick commerce offering Blinkit, the going out segment and all other residual segments.