Online recruiter Apna to help Indians find work in global markets

Start-up will facilitate work in sales, business development, customer support, manufacturing

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Online recruiter Apna to help Indians find work in global markets

May 25 2023
Apna, a digital recruiter for hyperlocal jobs, has more than 10,000 opportunities in the global market, said the start-up on Thursday.
Organisations in the UAE, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Germany, South Africa, Australia, and the UK have posted job openings on the platform. Apna said it will facilitate work in sales, business development, customer support, manufacturing, and logistics.

The Tiger Global-backed start-up said it is creating a level playing field for job seekers and building on its success in enabling hyperlocal jobs in India. “We aim to provide more opportunities to everyone,” said Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO of Apna. “This is regardless of their location, as we believe that talent knows no boundaries, and by connecting job seekers globally, we are unlocking a world of possibilities.”
Apna has established partnerships with government-approved agencies, such as Magic Billions, Salesman Corporation Pvt Ltd & others, to facilitate the hiring of Indian candidates for international positions. International opportunities are available for candidates with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree, ITI certification, or a specialized diploma. Along with the educational requirements, candidates must possess relevant skill sets and prior work experience in the same field in the Indian job market. The salary range for these positions is between Rs 75,000 and Rs 2 lakh monthly.

Apna said the global demand for the Indian workforce is witnessing a remarkable rise in recent years, owing to their exceptional skill sets, qualities, and capabilities. Global companies have been leveraging the quality and skill of Indian talents for a long time now. “What sets Indian professionals apart from their counterparts worldwide is their hardworking nature, adaptability, and, most importantly, cost-effectiveness,” said the company.
India has a vast pool of talent and a yearly influx of highly-skilled individuals. These factors make India well-positioned to become the world's talent hub. Apna’s platform has 40 million users and has recorded more than 4.5 million job postings since its inception.

Topics :india jobsblue collar jobs

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

