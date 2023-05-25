Online recruiter Apna to help Indians find work in global markets



Organisations in the UAE, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Germany, South Africa, Australia, and the UK have posted job openings on the platform. Apna said it will facilitate work in sales, business development, customer support, manufacturing, and logistics. Apna, a digital recruiter for hyperlocal jobs, has more than 10,000 opportunities in the global market, said the start-up on Thursday.



Apna has established partnerships with government-approved agencies, such as Magic Billions, Salesman Corporation Pvt Ltd & others, to facilitate the hiring of Indian candidates for international positions. International opportunities are available for candidates with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree, ITI certification, or a specialized diploma. Along with the educational requirements, candidates must possess relevant skill sets and prior work experience in the same field in the Indian job market. The salary range for these positions is between Rs 75,000 and Rs 2 lakh monthly. The Tiger Global-backed start-up said it is creating a level playing field for job seekers and building on its success in enabling hyperlocal jobs in India. “We aim to provide more opportunities to everyone,” said Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO of Apna. “This is regardless of their location, as we believe that talent knows no boundaries, and by connecting job seekers globally, we are unlocking a world of possibilities.”