Apollo Hospital lines up Rs 3,000 cr investment in 3 yrs, post Advent deal

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) will use the Rs 890 crore that it receives from the Advent International (Advent) deal for both organic and inorganic expansion. The entry of Advent into Apollo HealthCo is likely to be a 'change agent' for the company, said a top Apollo executive.

AHEL will see investments of around Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years, adding approximately 700 beds per year. Advent and Apollo HealthCo have entered into a deal through which Advent will invest Rs 2,475 crore into Apollo HealthCo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Keimed, a wholesale distribution company owned by the promoters of the Apollo Group, will also be merged into Apollo HealthCo.

Out of the total Rs 2,475 crore consideration, Rs 860 crore will be used for the expansion of Apollo HealthCo and Rs 890 crore will be paid to the parent company AHEL. Advent will invest in compulsory convertible instruments over two tranches to secure a 12.1 per cent stake in the merged entity, valuing the combined entity at an enterprise value of Rs 22,481 crore.

"If you look at the fund of Rs 2,475 crore that is coming into the company, Rs 890 crore comes back to AHEL. There is an opportunity for us to use some of this money for the growth of Apollo itself. It should be both organic and inorganic growth in our core strategic markets," said Krishnan Akhileswaran, chief financial officer of the company.

Apollo HealthCo has a presence in digital healthcare (Apollo 24/7) and the pharma distribution business. The combined entity is expected to deliver Rs 25,000 crore of revenue in three years with 7-8 per cent Ebitda, from around Rs 13,600 crore and 1.5 per cent now. This growth will be achieved through Apollo 24/7 breakeven in six to eight quarters, higher margin realisation through supply chain efficiencies, and accelerated growth in the private label business, said Akhileswaran. "The Keimed merger is a huge positive for the group. The merger will raise the number of pharmacies to 70,000," he said.

"This will be a good value for accretion when it comes to Apollo shareholders. Now, 59.7 per cent of the company is held by Apollo Hospitals. Because of the merger, 25.7 per cent will be held by Keimed promoters," he added.

In Chennai, AHEL is planning to develop a 500-bed Med City on Old Mahabalipuram Road. This will involve an investment of around Rs 950 crore. "We hope to start construction soon and expect to launch it within three years. It will feature some of the best clinical programmes in cardiology, oncology, neuroscience, orthopaedics, etc. We are also betting big on international tourism," he added.

Pharmacies in India are growing at around 12 per cent, and Apollo looks to expand its presence in this segment. "As large players, we believe that with the combination of Apollo Pharmacy, which is itself growing at a rapid pace, we can easily grow this business by over 20-25 per cent in the long term," he said.