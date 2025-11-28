Godrej Properties to buy more land in FY26 with ₹30K cr potential: Pirojsha

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Godrej Properties continues to be bullish about housing demand and will acquire this fiscal year multiple land parcels with a total revenue potential of around Rs 30,000 crore, a top company official said.

Godrej Properties is aggressively acquiring land parcels outright and also partnering land owners to expand its business.

In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company's business development, which means new land acquisition, has been pretty strong during the first six months of this fiscal and the pipeline for the second half also looks attractive.

Godrej Properties recently announced that the company has surpassed the business development guidance of Rs 20,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Pirojsha said the company keeps business development target conservative to avoid any pressure on the internal team for land acquisitions. "Land market has heated up. But, we should do at least Rs 30,000 crore GDV (gross development value) this full fiscal year under the business development," Pirojsha told PTI. Recently, Godrej Properties acquired 75 acre land in Nagpur to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 755 crore. The company will mainly sell housing plots in this upcoming project. Earlier this month, Godrej Properties announced it has acquired 30 acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of around Rs 3500 crore.