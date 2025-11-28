Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties to buy more land in FY26 with ₹30K cr potential: Pirojsha

Godrej Properties to buy more land in FY26 with ₹30K cr potential: Pirojsha

Godrej Properties is aggressively acquiring land parcels outright and also partnering land owners to expand its business

Godrej, Godrej properties
Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Godrej Properties continues to be bullish about housing demand and will acquire this fiscal year multiple land parcels with a total revenue potential of around Rs 30,000 crore, a top company official said.

Godrej Properties is aggressively acquiring land parcels outright and also partnering land owners to expand its business.

In an interview with PTI, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company's business development, which means new land acquisition, has been pretty strong during the first six months of this fiscal and the pipeline for the second half also looks attractive.

Godrej Properties recently announced that the company has surpassed the business development guidance of Rs 20,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Pirojsha said the company keeps business development target conservative to avoid any pressure on the internal team for land acquisitions.

"Land market has heated up. But, we should do at least Rs 30,000 crore GDV (gross development value) this full fiscal year under the business development," Pirojsha told PTI.

Recently, Godrej Properties acquired 75 acre land in Nagpur to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 755 crore.

The company will mainly sell housing plots in this upcoming project.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties announced it has acquired 30 acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of around Rs 3500 crore.

Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, would also focus on execution of projects during the second half of this fiscal year, Pirojsha said.

He highlighted that the company's sales bookings grew 13 per cent to Rs 15,587 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 13,835 crore in the year-ago period.

Pirojsha expressed confidence of achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 32,500 crore for this fiscal year.

The company sold properties, primarily housing, worth Rs 29,444 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Godrej Properties develops group housing projects mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is offering housing plots in many tier II and III cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish resigns, tenure ends on November 30

CoinDCX says some user data exposed in breach at third party; funds safe

Aakash puts Think & Learn's ₹25-cr allotment on hold over forex red flags

Apollo Pharmacy targets 100 mn customers in 5 yrs, 2 new stores daily: CEO

OMEGA Trophy marks its fourth edition with top golfers at DLF Golf Club

Topics :Godrej PropertiesPirojsha GodrejReal Estate housing projects

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story