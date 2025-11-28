Home / Companies / News / GST authority imposes Rs 41 cr penalty on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

GST authority imposes Rs 41 cr penalty on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said the central GST authority has imposed a penalty of over Rs 41 crore on the company for alleged erroneous refund on export of goods.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
The Joint Commissioner, Common Adjudicating Authority, Central GST, Ahmedabad South Commissionerate passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 41,33,84,165, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The order dated November 26, 2025 alleges erroneous refund by department on export of goods, it added.

The company further said based on its assessment, an appeal will be filed and is hopeful of favourable outcome and does not reasonably expect the order to have any material financial impact on it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

