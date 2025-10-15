Home / Companies / News / Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges to boost China investment despite Trump tensions

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges to boost China investment despite Trump tensions

Many US companies have become cautious about relations with China as the world's two biggest economies clash over tariffs

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO
Cook told China's industry minister Li Lecheng the iPhone maker will keep investing in China, according to an official summary of their meeting in Beijing released by the Chinese, although it gave no details of the size of the potential investment. (
Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple's Tim Cook pledged to boost the tech giant's investment in China on Wednesday as it navigates the trade war between Beijing and Washington. 
Many US companies have become cautious about relations with China as the world's two biggest economies clash over tariffs and as US President Donald Trump seeks to promote manufacturing in the United States rather than elsewhere. 
But Cook told China's industry minister Li Lecheng the iPhone maker will keep investing in China, according to an official summary of their meeting in Beijing released by the Chinese, although it gave no details of the size of the potential investment.  Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
The California-based company, which has also made investment pledges to Washington, has so far remained relatively unscathed by the trade war between the United States and China. Other companies, such as Nvidia and Qualcomm have found themselves the target of Chinese investigations. 
Washington has long placed sanctions on Chinese companies such as Huawei. 
BALANCING ACT 
A Shanghai-based government affairs consultant, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with media, said US companies are wary of angering a White House that could hurt them at home in the world's biggest consumer market for appearing too pro-China. 
At the same time, they are seeking to avoid appearing insincere in Beijing where they have pledged to be "in China, for China", he added. 
Cook in August presented Trump with a custom US-made plaque mounted on a 24-carat gold stand commemorating Apple's "American Manufacturing Program", after saying it would invest an additional $100 billion in domestic manufacturing. 
When Cook visited China in March, Apple made public its plans for a new clean energy fund there worth 720 million yuan ($101 million). 
Meanwhile, Apple, which relies on suppliers and factories in China where most of its iPhones are assembled, has been trying to shift some manufacturing capacity to India. 
Apple's COO Sabih Khan on Tuesday visited Lens Technology , a Chinese glass supplier for Apple, the Changsha-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. 
Lens Technology produces glass covers for Apple products including the iPhone and Apple Watch and has been a partner for 19 years, it said. 
China hopes Apple will continue to explore the Chinese market and grow together with Chinese suppliers, the industry minister, Li Lecheng, who is also in charge of infotech, told Cook, adding that China would continue to foster a good business environment for foreign companies, including Apple. 
'CHOOSING CHINA'
Apple's shipments in China grew 0.6per cent from a year earlier to 10.8 million units in the third quarter against the backdrop of sluggish demand in China's smartphone market, according to data research firm IDC on Wednesday. 
Boosted by the iPhone 17 series, it was the only brand among China's three biggest vendors to achieve growth in shipments during the period. 
As part of his visit to China this week, Cook visited Apple's store in Shanghai and met Chinese game developers and the designer of the popular Labubu dolls, he said in posts on China's X-like Weibo. 
On Monday, he said the iPhone Air would be available for pre-order in China after the industry ministry cleared the way for major telecom operators to support its eSIM functionality. 
"The business community has always been a stabiliser of China-US relations and a promoter of pragmatic cooperation," China's ambassador to the US, Xie Feng, said during an event in Washington on Tuesday. 
Many US companies have "chosen China" and are benefiting both countries, Xie added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Communications transforming itself into a technology company, says CEO

Hyundai Motor lines up ₹45,000 cr investment in India: 26 launches in 2030

Meta to invest $1.5 billion in Texas AI data centre, creating 100 jobs

Tesla urges Delaware Supreme Court to restore Musk's $56 billion payday

Axis Bank Q2 net falls 26% to ₹5,090 crore on one-time provision

Topics :Tim CookCompany NewsApple ChinaTrump

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story