Hyundai Motor lines up ₹45,000 cr investmentin India: 26 launches in 2030

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday announced an investment plan of Rs 45,000 crore through FY2030 to drive its next phase of growth. The company also plans 26 product launches, including seven new nameplates, as it targets entry into the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and off-road sport utility vehicle (SUV) segments, said José Muñoz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor Company.

Locally manufactured electric SUV and Genesis brand by 2027

The automaker said it will launch India’s first locally manufactured dedicated electric SUV by 2027 and introduce the Genesis luxury brand in the Indian market the same year.

“Following our landmark IPO last year and 29 years of success in India, HMIL plans an investment of Rs 45,000 crore through FY2030 to drive the next phase of growth. We’re making India a global export hub, targeting up to 30 per cent export contribution,” Muñoz said at Hyundai’s first-ever CEO–Investor Meet in Mumbai. “Our commitment is comprehensive — 26 product launches, seven new nameplates, India’s first locally manufactured electric SUV by 2027, and the launch of our luxury brand Genesis — all while treating every customer like our honoured guest,” he added. EV localisation strategy in multiple phases

Hyundai’s localisation strategy for electric vehicles will be rolled out in phases. “For EV localisation, phase one focuses on local assembly at our Chennai plant, beginning with our dedicated EV launch this year. We are also establishing a flexible battery plant with locally assembled battery packs starting this year. Phase two will focus on supply chain localisation. It is our commitment to build a self-reliant automotive ecosystem in India,” Muñoz said. Revenue, exports, and financial milestones set for FY2030 The company aims to cross Rs 1 trillion in revenue within five years, with exports contributing up to 30 per cent of total production by FY2030.

“As we chart this growth trajectory, we are targeting a revenue milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore by FY2030, while sustaining strong double-digit EBITDA margins. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders through a healthy dividend payout guidance of 20–40 per cent,” said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, said the company targets over 15 per cent market share in the domestic market, supported by India-centric product launches. “We remain steadfast in augmenting our presence in the high-growth SUV segment driven by robust product strategy and customer-centricity, thereby targeting over 80 per cent UV contribution by FY2030,” he said.

India to become a key global export hub Hyundai aims to make India a major export hub with 30 per cent of production earmarked for exports by 2030 through a geographical split strategy. About 50 per cent of exports will go to the Middle East and Africa, driven by compact sedans, SUVs, mild hybrids, and entry-level EVs. Around 40 per cent will come from Central and South America, and the remaining 10 per cent from the Asia-Pacific region. In 2020, India accounted for 11 per cent of Hyundai’s global sales, ranking as the fifth-largest region by volume. By FY25, India had moved up to 15 per cent and the third-largest position, and it is expected to become the second-largest region by FY30.

“Our average selling price for exports was 6 per cent higher than domestic sales, which makes exports highly beneficial for profitability,” Muñoz said. “The Indian automotive industry is projected to grow 5.2 per cent annually till 2030, reaching 5.6 million units. Domestically, Hyundai Motor India will grow at 7 per cent annually, reaching 15 per cent domestic market share before factoring in additional export growth.” Product mix to include ICE, hybrid, and EV powertrains Of the 26 launches planned, four will take place in the next year. “Today, internal combustion engines (ICE) are still the majority of automotive profit pools. We hold around 14 per cent market share in ICE cars and 18 per cent in ICE SUVs in FY25,” Muñoz said.