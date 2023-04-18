Apple fans have their moment hobnobbing with Tim Cook at the BKC store



“My first product even as a child was an Apple iPhone. I am so happy…the store was technically launched on my birthday (it was open to media and celebrities) and today I get to meet Tim Cook. This is the best, it’s my fan moment,” gushed Pardiwalla to Business Standard. Urzin Pardiwalla, a Mumbai resident who celebrated his 21st birthday on April 17, gushed ear to ear, saying this was his best birthday ever, as he got his fan-boy moment when he clicked a selfie with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the launch of the store at BKC today.



It wasn't just Apple users from Mumbai who queued up; many came from Nashik, Pune, Bengaluru and Gujarat. As the Apple chief opened the firm's first store in BKC, Mumbai, thousands of Apple users lined up to get the first glimpse of the outlet and to shake hands with Cook.



Smital, a 21-year-old from Nashik, reached the city a day ahead of the launch and managed to get a place in the queue at 9.30 a.m. “I wanted to meet Tim Cook and also experience the store opening,” she told Business Standard. Varoon Nawale, a 19-year-old student, travelled from Pune to attend the launch and to get Cook's signature on the sticker that the company was giving away. Nawale called it his best moment ever. “I bunked my lectures today to be here,” said the Tron Animation Institute student who is a MacBook user.



Thane resident Rishab believes having an Apple store will allow the brand to connect with users. “We Indians we need to touch and feel a product, especially if it’s premium. It will be interesting to see how Apple now connects with Indian users,” he added. Some, like Thane resident Naved Ansari, reached the Apple BKC store at 6 a.m. to make sure they got to be among the first to enter. “The best part of having an Apple store in our city is that we will now get to see all the products under one roof. Even Apple-designated resellers do not have all the products,” he added.

In its 25th year in India, the Cupertino-based firm has opened its first Apple store in India. The company will be opening second story in Saket, New Delhi on April 20.