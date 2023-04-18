Apple's first official store to open in Mumbai shortly; what we know so far



After the opening of the Apple BKC store today, Apple will open its second flagship store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi, on April 20. Apple's first official India store will open in Mumbai at 11 am today. Located at Reliance Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, the 20,800-sq ft flagship store will provide a space for customers to come together, explore Apple products and services, and buy them. Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook landed in Mumbai on Monday for the launch of the store.

Apple's increasing focus on India

Apple has around 500 retail stores in major parts of the world. With the opening of these stores in Mumbai and Delhi, it aims to tap into the highly aspirational Indian market. As of September, it accounted for 40 per cent of total smartphone sales in India in the premium segment, higher than its rivals Samsung and OnePlus.



Business Standard earlier reported that Apple's three vendors in India have assembled iPhones whose free on board (FOB) value hit $7 billion (Rs 60,000 crore) for FY23, including both for exports and domestically. The data is based on details provided by the vendors — Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron — to the government. Another factor is the company's intention to shift away from China due to rising geopolitical tensions. India currently accounts for 3 per cent of the company's total production share, but it is expected to rise to 5 per cent in the next few years.



Apple BKC Store: What's new for customers? Apple is also planning to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.







Apple BKC: Handcrafted timber ceiling (Photo: Apple) They can take a tour of the store, check the devices and ask for a demo. The executives will assist them in operating the devices. There will also be community-led sessions at the store which will educate the customers about Apple products. Apple's retail store in Mumbai will offer several new facilities for customers.



Moreover, there will be surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Apple CEO Tim Cook's Indian adventure

Cook landed in Mumbai one day ahead of the opening of the store. He spent Monday with several business leaders like Mukesh Ambani and N Chandrasekaran and Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene.

According to reports, Cook is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi this week.