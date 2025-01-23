Business Standard

CCPA issues notice to Apple over iPhone performance issues after IOS update

CCPA issues notice to Apple over iPhone performance issues after IOS update

The Consumer Protection Authority has issued a notice to Apple over consumer complaints regarding performance issues on iPhones after the release of the iOS 18+ update, seeking an explanation

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

India’s Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc following multiple consumer complaints about performance issues with iPhones after the release of the iOS 18+ update. 
The move was announced by Pralhad Joshi, the Consumer Affairs Minister, via a social media post. Joshi mentioned that the CCPA had reviewed complaints filed through the National Consumer Helpline. “The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter,” he mentioned. 
The notice asks Apple to provide a detailed explanation about the technical problems and performance issues reportedly caused by the recent software update.
 

India: A key market for Apple

This development reflects the growing regulatory scrutiny of Apple’s operations in India, which is seeing significant expansion in the premium smartphone market, particularly for Apple products. 
Complaints have surfaced regarding a decline in device performance and technical malfunctions following the update to iOS 18+.

Apple and its vendors are aiming to assemble 32 per cent of iPhone's global production volume and 26 per cent of its value in India by 2026-27 —a year after the final year of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices.

Apple pulls error-prone AI-generated news feature in beta iPhone software

This action underscores India's focus on ensuring consumer protection, particularly in the technology sector.

What’s next for Apple?

Apple is expected to respond to the CCPA’s notice, offering an explanation for the performance issues and proposing potential solutions. With the Indian government increasing its scrutiny of tech companies, this move signals that corporations will need to take consumer concerns seriously in India.

Apple Store app for India

Apple has introduced an Apple Store app in India, offering a more personalised shopping experience for customers. The app is now available to existing Apple users in the country, providing tailored recommendations to streamline the browsing and purchasing process. 
This launch is part of Apple’s strategy to enhance its presence in India, with a particular focus on smaller towns and cities to fuel growth. The app complements the physical flagship stores that opened in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023. Additionally, the company has revealed plans to expand further with new stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai. 
“At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of online retail.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

