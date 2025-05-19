Apple supplier Hon Hai commits $1.5 bn to India as iPhone exports soar

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the main assembler of Apple’s iPhones, has committed $1.5 billion to its Indian subsidiary, according to a report by The Economic Times. The investment was made through its Singapore-based unit, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday (May 19).

The funds are expected to support Hon Hai’s ongoing expansion in southern India, where it is building new facilities and increasing production capacity. The company has not yet provided further details.

Apple shifting iPhone production to India

Apple is accelerating its efforts to move a significant portion of iPhone manufacturing out of China. The goal is to produce most of the iPhones sold in the United States from India by the end of next year.

This shift has sparked criticism from US President Donald Trump, who recently urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop building new factories in India and manufacture in America instead. Trump’s remarks come amid broader concerns over tariffs and global political tensions.

Apple has long relied on Chinese factories for iPhone production, but there is currently no iPhone manufacturing in the US. The company has, however, pledged to invest $500 billion in the US and increase domestic hiring over the next four years.

In addition to expanding in India, Hon Hai (better known as Foxconn) is also investing more in the United States. These moves are part of a broader strategy to reduce exposure to geopolitical risks, including the impact of tariffs on Chinese-made goods.

India’s role in iPhone production grows

Foxconn’s plants in southern India (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana) are now the primary site for assembling iPhones in the country. Other major suppliers are also contributing to this effort. Tata Group, for example, has expanded its role by acquiring Wistron’s Indian operations and managing Pegatron’s local business.

Also Read

Apple produced around $22 billion worth of iPhones in India in the 12 months ending March, reflecting a nearly 60 per cent increase in output from the previous year.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that Apple exported iPhones worth over ₹1.5 trillion ($17.4 billion) in the financial year ending March 2025. This marks a significant milestone in Apple’s strategy to move manufacturing out of China.

India’s total smartphone exports crossed ₹2 trillion during the same period, a 54 per cent increase from the previous year.

Strategic shift driven by disruption

Apple’s growing presence in India follows production setbacks in China during the Covid-19 pandemic, which exposed the risks of over-reliance on a single location.

Since then, the company has been working with suppliers like Foxconn and Tata to increase manufacturing in India. Tata’s recent acquisitions of Wistron and Pegatron facilities have positioned it as a key partner in Apple’s India plans.

At the same time, rising US-China tensions and the possibility of higher tariffs — potentially up to 50 per cent — are prompting Apple and other global companies to diversify their supply chains. However, while India and Southeast Asia are becoming more central to Apple’s production strategy, experts believe a complete exit from China is unlikely in the near future.