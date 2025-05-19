ICICI Bank unlikely to increase its headcount on a net basis in FY26

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, has indicated that it does not plan to increase its headcount on a net basis in the current financial year (FY26), despite expanding its branch network, as it sees scope to “realign and redistribute its workforce”.

These comments were made by ICICI Bank’s senior management at the Macquarie Asia Conference 2025.

Interestingly, the bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees in FY25, with its total workforce declining to 129,177. During this period, however, it added 460 branches to its network.

In comparison, ICICI Bank added 9,240 employees in FY24, 20,816 in FY23 and 7,094 in FY22. It added 623 branches in FY24, 482 in FY23 and 152 in FY22.

“ICICI Bank, on a net basis, saw a decline in FY25 headcount. Management does not plan to add more employees on a net basis in FY26. It sees scope to realign and redistribute its workforce despite adding branches and growing the balance sheet,” stated a report by Macquarie Capital, quoting ICICI Bank’s senior management. ALSO READ: FY25 staff count: HDFC Bank adds just 994, ICICI Bank trims over 6K “While the retirement age continues to be 58 across the bank, extensions have been given to select employees,” the report added. ICICI Bank did not respond to an email seeking comment on the rationale behind its decision not to add employees on a net basis in FY26.

Industry insiders indicated that lower attrition rates compared to earlier years and greater digitisation could be contributing factors to the bank’s cautious approach to hiring. ICICI Bank has doubled its technology expenses as a percentage of overall operational costs—from 5 per cent to 10.5 per cent over the past five years. In absolute terms, the figure has increased fourfold. In comparison, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, added 994 employees to its workforce in FY25, taking the total to 214,521. In FY24, HDFC Bank had added over 40,305 employees, following increases of 31,646 in FY23 and 21,483 in FY22. In FY25, it added 717 branches, taking its total to 9,455. It had added 917 branches in FY24, 1,479 in FY23 and 734 in FY22.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank’s senior management expects growth to recover, driven by a pickup in unsecured loans. Falling interest rates and inflation, along with potential tax cuts, are expected to aid this recovery. After two years of high growth in the post-pandemic phase, the pace of bank credit expansion moderated sharply to 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25, down from 20.2 per cent in FY24. The slowdown was attributed to base effects, regulatory actions such as higher risk weights on retail loans, and challenges in deposit mobilisation. Experts estimate that bank credit is likely to grow by 12–13 per cent in FY26, slightly higher than last year.