Rasna acquires Jumpin brand to enter India's RTD beverage segment

Rasna has entered the ready-to-drink (RTD) market by acquiring beverage brand Jumpin, which was independently valued at ₹350 crore. Rasna is eyeing ₹1,000 crore share of the RTD business with the brand, and the company said that it is in line with its broader vision to diversify and consolidate its position in the non-carbonated beverage category. Jumpin was acquired from Hershey’s India but its original owner was the Godrej group. According to a source, the brand was acquired for a little lower than ₹350 crore. According to the research firm, IMARC group, India’s fruit-juice market is projected to reach ₹1.22 trillion (₹122,855 crore) by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11.90 per cent during 2025-2033. IMARC group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most-ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact.

ALSO READ: India's farm sector growth may hit 3.5% in FY26: Shivraj Singh Chouhan The rising consumer awareness towards health and wellness along with the escalating demand for natural and nutrient-rich beverages is primarily propelling the market growth, Rasna said in its release. “Many powder drink players have tried to enter the RTD space but it is not easy. Now, with RTD entry, we are talking of a bigger canvas than just concentrates. RTD is a much bigger category and we obviously want to enter it,” Piruz Khambatta, group chairman, Rasna, told Business Standard. He further said that the company could have created its own brand, but the cost of building a brand is very high and it takes time. There is an advantage in buying an iconic brand and there is inherent brand recall, which can be rekindled, he added.

In the release, Khambatta said: “The strategic acquisition of Jumpin represents a significant milestone in Rasna’s growth agenda. Jumpin’s strong brand equity and high consumer recall make it a valuable addition to our beverage portfolio. This move aligns with our long-term vision of portfolio diversification and brand consolidation within the RTD segment.” He added: “Furthermore, it reinforces our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative by focusing on indigenous, Indian trusted brands. With this in mind, Jumpin will be fully formulated using Indian fruit juices only. Through this acquisition, we aim to unlock new synergies in product development, distribution, and market expansion while continuing to deliver value-driven, high-quality offerings to the Indian consumer.”