Home / Companies / News / Apple joins elite $4-trillion market-cap club, third firm in history

Apple joins elite $4-trillion market-cap club, third firm in history

Apple hits $4 trillion in market value, becoming the third company ever to do so, as strong iPhone 17 sales and easing trade pressures power a stunning 56% rally since April

Apple
Apple’s ascension to the $4 trillion market capitalization comes just months after Nvidia Corp. became the first company in history to achieve the milestone. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple Inc. shares rose as much 0.4% to hit $4 trillion in market value, making the iPhone maker only the third public company in history to reach the milestone. 
Shares of the Cupertino, California-based firm have rallied more than 56% since its April low, adding about $1.4 trillion in market value as optimism surrounding its updated line of iPhones and easing tariff pressures have buoyed the stock price in recent months. The stock closed at its first record of the year earlier this month, topping a level that had stood since December. 
“Despite missing out on AI so far, Apple hitting the $4 trillion market cap club is a watershed moment for Cupertino and Big Tech,” said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. “This is a testament to the best consumer franchise in the world.” 
The rally comes on the back of stronger-than-expected demand for its latest iPhone lineup, a signal that analysts say could indicate that a long-awaited upgrade cycle is finally underway. The iPhone 17 series outsold the iPhone 16 range by 14% over their first 10 days on sale in the US and China, according to Counterpoint Research. 
“We are now at the front end of Apple’s long-anticipated adoption cycle,” Loop analyst Ananda Baruah wrote in a note last week, upgrading his rating on the stock to buy from hold. 
The company also launched new versions of the iPad Pro, Vision Pro and entry-level MacBook Pro with its new M5 chip, helping to fill out its product lineup ahead of the crucial holiday season. 
Apple’s ascension to the $4 trillion market capitalization comes just months after Nvidia Corp. became the first company in history to achieve the milestone. Fellow Magnificent Seven giant Microsoft Corp. briefly cracked the mark in July after reporting strong quarterly earnings, but failed to close above the level. It jumped back above the threshold on Tuesday after announcing a new pact with OpenAI. 
While Apple remains one of the three largest companies in the world, analysts are largely divided on the stock. Among Magnificent Seven firms, Apple has the lowest ratio of analyst buy recommendations outside of Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, its average 12-month price target is more than 6% below where the stock currently trades.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon to cut 14,000 corporate jobs as spending on AI accelerates

Premium

Beauty parade in full swing as Reliance shortlists bankers for Jio IPO

Premium

Warner Bros. Discovery sale unlikely to impact Indian market majorly

Noel and two other trustees vote out Mehli Mistry from Tata Trusts

Premium

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal bets on AI, eyes up to $8 billion IPO valuation

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple Apple iPhone sales

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story