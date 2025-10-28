Home / Companies / News / Lenskart's Peyush Bansal bets on AI-driven growth as $8 bn IPO nears

Lenskart's Peyush Bansal bets on AI-driven growth as $8 bn IPO nears

Lenskart CEO says AI-powered eye testing and tech-led innovation will fuel global expansion as India's largest eyewear firm preps for a landmark $8 billion IPO

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart
premium
Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lenskart co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peyush Bansal is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate growth as India’s largest eyewear retailer prepares for an $8 billion initial public offering (IPO) in November, building on a decade of technology-led innovation in manufacturing, supply chains and remote eye testing.
 
The company, which turned profitable in FY25 after several years of losses, is deploying AI-driven eye tests in international markets and scaling remote testing across India to reach underserved regions. Bansal said AI will be a key driver as Lenskart pursues its goal of serving one billion customers.
 
“Now, with the next wave of innovation through AI — and we are experiencing it ourselves — there has been so much development in the last year,” Bansal told Business Standard. “We are already conducting AI-driven eye tests in foreign markets, and in India, we have massively scaled remote eye testing, reaching even the remotest parts of the country.”
 
He added that Lenskart is ready to take the next step in creating impact, similar to what companies like Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft achieved after going public.
 
IPO, profitability and growth strategy
 
Lenskart plans to raise about $830 million in what would be India’s fifth-largest offering of 2025. The company posted a ₹297 crore profit on ₹6,652 crore revenue in FY25, after turning EBITDA-positive three years earlier. Profit before tax (PBT) has also remained positive for two consecutive years.
 
In Q1FY26, Lenskart reported a ₹62 crore net profit against a ₹11 crore loss in the year-ago quarter, with operating revenue rising 25 per cent to ₹1,894 crore.
 
The company sees a massive market opportunity, with nearly one billion Indians expected to need vision correction by 2030, but fewer than 40 per cent projected to wear prescription glasses.
 
“Our North Star metric right now is how many eye tests we are conducting. India needs about 100 million eye tests per year from a company like Lenskart to start making a meaningful impact,” Bansal said, adding that the company’s unit economics “remain sustainable and promising”.
 
Tech and manufacturing focus
 
Lenskart is investing heavily in eye-testing infrastructure and manufacturing in India. With only 30–35 optometrists per million people, the company relies on technology, including centralised remote eye tests, to multiply productivity two to threefold per optometrist.
 
Ten years ago, Bansal said, the firm aimed to serve 50–100 million customers — a goal it is now close to achieving.
 
New products and expansion
 
The company plans to add 450 stores this fiscal year, its fastest expansion in three years, taking its total footprint to over 3,150 stores across 14 countries. It is also developing UPI-enabled smart glasses and has invested in Ajna Lens, a deep-tech start-up focused on extended reality (XR) and AI-driven wearables. Partnering with Ajna and Qualcomm, Lenskart is building hardware, software and firmware domestically to produce world-class smart eyewear.
 
“We are taking a longer-term bet here,” said Bansal. “India is now quite ready to build hardware, software, and firmware — and world-class hardware for this category.”
 
The company’s shareholders include co-founders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, alongside investors such as SoftBank and Kedaara Capital. Bansal emphasised that the IPO represents only a limited stake sale and not an exit for investors.
 
Reflecting on Lenskart’s journey since 2008, Bansal — an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and McGill University, and a former Microsoft employee — said persistence and purpose have been key.
 
“That persistence, that focus on solving the problem, cutting out the noise, staying grounded in our purpose, and building a strong team that remains focused and curious to learn has been the key,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLAT rejects plea to stop Aakash EGM amid Byju's insolvency case

Signature Global raises ₹875 cr via IFC NCDs to fund housing, repay debt

Premium

Warner Bros. Discovery sale unlikely to impact Indian market majorly

Sattva, Innovalus launch GCCBase to power India's next wave of GCC growth

Infibeam Avenues gets IFSCA's in-principle nod for payment services at GIFT

Topics :IPOLenskartsmart glass

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story