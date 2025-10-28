Lenskart's Peyush Bansal bets on AI-driven growth as $8 bn IPO nears

Lenskart co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peyush Bansal is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate growth as India’s largest eyewear retailer prepares for an $8 billion initial public offering (IPO) in November, building on a decade of technology-led innovation in manufacturing, supply chains and remote eye testing.

The company, which turned profitable in FY25 after several years of losses, is deploying AI-driven eye tests in international markets and scaling remote testing across India to reach underserved regions. Bansal said AI will be a key driver as Lenskart pursues its goal of serving one billion customers.

“Now, with the next wave of innovation through AI — and we are experiencing it ourselves — there has been so much development in the last year,” Bansal told Business Standard. “We are already conducting AI-driven eye tests in foreign markets, and in India, we have massively scaled remote eye testing, reaching even the remotest parts of the country.”

He added that Lenskart is ready to take the next step in creating impact, similar to what companies like Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft achieved after going public. IPO, profitability and growth strategy Lenskart plans to raise about $830 million in what would be India’s fifth-largest offering of 2025. The company posted a ₹297 crore profit on ₹6,652 crore revenue in FY25, after turning EBITDA-positive three years earlier. Profit before tax (PBT) has also remained positive for two consecutive years. In Q1FY26, Lenskart reported a ₹62 crore net profit against a ₹11 crore loss in the year-ago quarter, with operating revenue rising 25 per cent to ₹1,894 crore.

The company sees a massive market opportunity, with nearly one billion Indians expected to need vision correction by 2030, but fewer than 40 per cent projected to wear prescription glasses. “Our North Star metric right now is how many eye tests we are conducting. India needs about 100 million eye tests per year from a company like Lenskart to start making a meaningful impact,” Bansal said, adding that the company’s unit economics “remain sustainable and promising”. Tech and manufacturing focus Lenskart is investing heavily in eye-testing infrastructure and manufacturing in India. With only 30–35 optometrists per million people, the company relies on technology, including centralised remote eye tests, to multiply productivity two to threefold per optometrist.

Ten years ago, Bansal said, the firm aimed to serve 50–100 million customers — a goal it is now close to achieving. New products and expansion The company plans to add 450 stores this fiscal year, its fastest expansion in three years, taking its total footprint to over 3,150 stores across 14 countries. It is also developing UPI-enabled smart glasses and has invested in Ajna Lens, a deep-tech start-up focused on extended reality (XR) and AI-driven wearables. Partnering with Ajna and Qualcomm, Lenskart is building hardware, software and firmware domestically to produce world-class smart eyewear. “We are taking a longer-term bet here,” said Bansal. “India is now quite ready to build hardware, software, and firmware — and world-class hardware for this category.”