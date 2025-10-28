Warner Bros. Discovery sale unlikely to impact Indian market majorly

While globally the media and entertainment industry is closely watching who might acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, industry experts say the possible acquisition is unlikely to have a significant impact on the company’s India business.

This is because Warner Bros. Discovery operates at a smaller scale in India compared to other international markets. Globally, if the possible sale of all or certain assets of the company goes through, there could be major structural changes within the organisation. In India, the company’s major content slate is available through its initial licensing deal with JioCinema, now JioHotstar. Through its collaboration with Tata Play, it recently launched Cartoon Network Forever, an advertisement-free platform to stream Tom and Jerry and Scooby Doo, among others. Warner Bros Pictures also signed an exclusive five-film agreement with Bhanushali Studios and JOAT Films to produce Indian adaptations of its films.

Impact depends on who buys Warner Bros Discovery “The impact in India from an employee standpoint will be heavy only if (The Walt) Disney or Sony buys any portion of Warner Bros. Discovery, otherwise, the impact will be very minimal,” said producer Shariq Patel. “If Disney or Sony decide to buy the company, its channels will directly merge into their streaming or broadcast platforms, which will have a direct impact on operations in India. However, if it is bought by private investors or someone like Apple, then things should continue as is.” Another industry expert noted that while the global industry is witnessing consolidation, India has already undergone a significant merger through JioStar, the country’s largest media conglomerate.

“Overall, in the OTT space and in linear television, the impact would not be significant. Even if other global players acquire it, there won’t be a major change in the Indian market, as the global players said to be in the bidding race too don’t have a very significant presence in India,” the expert said. Key contenders and acquisition speculation So far, names like David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance, streaming giant Netflix, Comcast, and Sony Entertainment have surfaced among the potential buyers of Warner Bros. Discovery, according to media reports. Vivek Menon, managing partner, NV Capital — a media and entertainment fund — said that David Ellison, who became the majority shareholder of Paramount after the Paramount Skydance merger worth about $8 billion, is interested in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery. He added that if Paramount Skydance acquires the company, it could expand into India in the next couple of years. “India is the right place for the company to grow further,” Menon said.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly turned down a $60 billion takeover offer from Paramount Skydance, as per media reports. “Netflix would not be keen on Warner Bros or Discovery’s linear TV. If they (Netflix) show interest, it will be for their OTT platform and HBO content. The overall deal will be very expensive, and Sony has not shown much interest in investing that much. That only leaves Comcast, which could be in the race, but regulatory aspects, given its size, might come into play as well. It also depends on whether it (Comcast) wants to acquire another linear and non-linear competitor because Comcast already owns linear television, Universal Studios, Xfinity, and Peacock TV. In this scenario, it looks like Paramount might go all out to acquire this asset,” Menon added.