Manappuram CEO takes medical leave as Bain Capital gains nomination rights

Manappuram Finance shares fell over 2 per cent intraday after the non-banking finance company said its CEO, Deepak Reddy, will be on medical leave from February 25.

According to an exchange filing, Reddy has sought leave to travel overseas for medical treatment for a period of 90 to 120 days, depending on progress of the treatment. Shares of the gold financier settled at Rs 293.10 per share, 1.2 per cent lower than its previous close.

“Deepak Reddy, chief executive officer and key managerial personnel of the company, has informed the company that he requires medical leave of absence from today i.e. February 25, 2026, to travel overseas for medical treatment, for a period of 90 to 120 days depending on progression of the treatment,” the company said.