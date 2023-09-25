Home / Companies / News / Apple's Indian contract unit temporarily halts iPhone assembly after fire

Apple's Indian contract unit temporarily halts iPhone assembly after fire

The Taiwanese firm cancelled the first two shifts of the day and is yet to inform assembly workers whether it will operate the third shift of the day

Reuters CHENNAI
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Apple supplier Pegatron temporarily halted iPhone assembly at its facility in southern India on Monday after a fire incident on Sunday night, three sources told Reuters.

The Taiwanese firm cancelled the first two shifts of the day and is yet to inform assembly workers whether it will operate the third shift of the day, they added.

Apple and Pegatron Corp did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the event took place when the factory was not in operation due to a holiday, the sources added. Reuters could not immediately ascertain the extent of damages from the incident.

Pegatron currently accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India on an annualised basis, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Apple Inc has bet big on the South Asian nation since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

 

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

