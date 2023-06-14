Home / Companies / News / Apple's racial equity, justice initiative surpasses $200 mn in investments

Apple said that its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative has surpassed $200 million in investments, supporting education, economic empowerment, and criminal justice reform work in five countries

IANS New Delhi
Jun 14 2023
Apple on Wednesday said that its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative has surpassed $200 million in investments, supporting education, economic empowerment, and criminal justice reform work in five countries since its launch in 2020.

The tech giant said it is investing an additional $25 million in venture capital to expand support for minority businesses and address systemic barriers to funding access

The REJI is a long-term global effort to advance equity and expand opportunities for Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Indigenous communities.

"Building a more just and equitable world is urgent work that demands collaboration, commitment, and a common sense of purpose," said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

"We are proud to partner with many extraordinary organisations that are dedicated to addressing injustice and eliminating barriers to opportunity," he added.

Through REJI's education grants, Apple has reached more than 160,000 learners through in-person courses and out-of-school offerings, while committing over $50 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) to support science, technology, engineering, arts, and math opportunities.

"We launched REJI at a critical inflection point for our country," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "We are resolved to keep building on the progress we've made to ensure equitable opportunity for Black and Brown communities across America and around the world."

Apple also committed an additional $25 million to three venture capital funds working with minority-owned businesses.

With this new round of investments, Apple has committed $50 million in venture capital support and more than $100 million in overall financing to mission-aligned diverse businesses and financial institutions.

First Published: Jun 14 2023

