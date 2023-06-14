Lenovo to invest $1 billion over three years to advance AI infra solutions



This announcement marks Lenovo’s largest AI infrastructure investment in history and will expand the company’s industry- leading AI-ready portfolio of smart devices, infrastructure solutions and services to help accelerate innovation, enabling the use of generative AI and delivering cognitive decisions at scale throughout remote locations across financial, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and smartcity applications. After Accenture announced $3 billion investment for AI, Lenovo on Wednesday declared plans to invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses around the world.



The announcement comes after the company announced record revenue of over $2 billion, increased digitalization, and demand for IT infrastructure upgrades, Lenovo is focused on simplifying the complex implementation of new AI capabilities by delivering AI to the source of data, harnessing its vast network of best-in-class partners to build next-generation turnkey solutions enabling edge intelligence, said the company. Lenovo’s investment strategy includes an additional US $100M commitment to the expansion of the Lenovo AI Innovators program. The program has already delivered a record 150+ AI-ready solutions created with 45 leading ISV partners across its end-to-end ecosystem.



While the company did not specify what percentage of this investment will come to India, the company said the larger investment is aimed at enabling an AI ecosystem across all markets worldwide and creating access for organizations of all sizes and all markets, including India. Sumir Bhatia, President – AP, Lenovo ISG, said “With our largest-ever investment in AI-ready infrastructure solutions, we are empowering our customers to overcome deployment complexities and unlock the full potential of AI, even at the edge.”

Amit Luthra, MD – India, Lenovo ISG said, “In India, the immense potential for AI deployments is evident, fueled by growing digitalization. Our investments in AI aim to simplify complexities and enable businesses to leverage the power of AI at scale. By partnering with ISVs and startups, we are committed to bringing innovative AI solutions from the lab to reality.”