Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru; open for public from Sept 2

Apple has inaugurated its third retail store in India and first in the country's technology hub of Bengaluru, marking the iPhone maker's continued push into one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets. The new Apple Hebbal store opens to the public on September 2 at 1 pm.

The store in Bengaluru joins Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and the Apple Store online. Apple said the outlet will be a welcoming space for customers to explore its full lineup of products and experience the best service and support.

“We are delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation,” said Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of Retail and People at Apple. “We can’t wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We’re excited to continue to bring Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion.”

At Apple Hebbal, customers can experience the latest products, including the iPhone 16 series, MacBook Pro with M4 chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. Accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag are also on display. Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding product tables and avenues, book a personalised shopping session with an Apple Specialist, and receive expert support at the Genius Bar. The dedicated Apple Pickup area lets customers easily collect their online orders at a time that’s convenient for them. The store’s 70 team members hail from 15 states across India and are ready to help customers learn about Apple products, monthly financing options, and the Apple Trade In program. Customers can receive one-on-one support in-store with Personal Setup and switching to iOS.