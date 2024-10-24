Arihant academy acquires 51% stake in ZEAL academy at Rs 17 cr valuation

Coaching institute Arihant Academy on Thursday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Zen Educational and Learning (ZEAL Academy) at a valuation of Rs 17 crore.

The acquisition will enable Arihant Academy to expand its academic portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and cater to a larger student base with top-notch learning pedagogy, the company, which is listed on NSE SME platform, said in a filing.

The company did not reveal the acquisition cost but stated that ZEAL Academy's valuation is priced at Rs 17 crore.

"This also expands Arihant's presence across Navi Mumbai, it said.

"By merging ZEAL Academy's local expertise with our teaching methods, we aim to create a more comprehensive learning experience and a stronger educational framework for students across the metropolitan region. We believe this move will not only enhance our offerings but also broaden our impact on the educational landscape," Arihant Academy Managing Director Anil Kapasi added.

Kunal Pathak, Partner, ZEAL Academy, said the investment will strengthen its portfolio and will allow it to expand its offerings.

Zeal Academy specializes in providing coaching on IIT, JEE (Mains & Advanced), and NEET. Mumbai-based Arihant provides coaching for SSC, ICSE, CBSE, Science & Commerce, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Zen Educational and Learning (ZEAL Academy).