Invenia expects to grow revenue to ₹2,000 cr in three years: Vice Chairman

Hived out from Sterlite Technologies, Invenia will be listed on the Indian stock exchanges on Thursday

ice Chairman and Non-Executive Director Ankit Agarwal
He said that the equity capital of Invenia was around Rs 907 crore and its asset value was close to Rs 2,800 crore as on March 31 | Image: company site
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Digital infrastructure and IT services firm Invenia expects to grow its revenue by around 40 per cent to Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years, driven by rising demand for connectivity from data centres and government projects, a senior company official said.

Invenia Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director Ankit Agarwal told PTI in an interview that the company sees a multi-billion dollar business that will be largely driven by influx of data centres and government projects like BharatNet to boost connectivity.

"We are looking to take the business from about Rs 1,300 -1,400 crore of revenue this fiscal year to closer to about Rs 2,000 crore in about three years time," Agarwal said.

He said that the equity capital of Invenia was around Rs 907 crore and its asset value was close to Rs 2,800 crore as on March 31.

"We have a very healthy order book. The company had an open order book of around Rs 4,250 crore as on March 31," Agarwal said.

Hived out from Sterlite Technologies, Invenia will be listed on the Indian stock exchanges on Thursday.

Agarwal said that Invenia will have a mirror shareholding pattern with STL in the ratio of 1 share for each share a shareholder has in STL.

"Invenia will be into system integration. It will mainly focus on the area of data centres connectivity, strengthen system integration, including cybersecurity in India, the UK and Europe and expand managed services to support GCCs," Agarwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Data centreBharatNetSterlite TechnologiesIndian IT services firms

Sep 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

