Invenia expects to grow revenue to ₹2,000 cr in three years: Vice Chairman

Digital infrastructure and IT services firm Invenia expects to grow its revenue by around 40 per cent to Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years, driven by rising demand for connectivity from data centres and government projects, a senior company official said.

Invenia Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director Ankit Agarwal told PTI in an interview that the company sees a multi-billion dollar business that will be largely driven by influx of data centres and government projects like BharatNet to boost connectivity.

"We are looking to take the business from about Rs 1,300 -1,400 crore of revenue this fiscal year to closer to about Rs 2,000 crore in about three years time," Agarwal said.