Go First CEO announces retention allowance and longevity bonus

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Around 200 pilots of Go First, the cash-strapped airline that suspended operations on May 2, have joined Air India. As many as 75 of them started training with Air India on Monday.
Air India held walk-in interviews for pilots in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai within days of Go First cancelling flights. Air India said then it had got more than 700 applications to its recruitment advertisement.

Air India and Go First didn't immediately respond to a query on the topic on Monday.
A source said that 75 Go First pilots started classroom training on Air India's operational policies, manuals and other aspects. The pilots will undergo simulator training before being released for duty. It is learnt that the recruits submitted indemnity letters to Air India as they weren't relieved from Go First.

Both Go First and Air India operate Airbus A320 type aircraft. Air India also operates the A319 and A321 variants too.
Kaushik Khona, Go First’s chief executive officer, on Sunday announced a retention allowance for pilots to prevent more exits.

Captains and First Officers will be paid an extra Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 with effect from June 1. The allowance will be paid to pilots who were on the airline’s payroll as on May 31 and also to those who are willing to withdraw their resignation letters by June 15.
The airline also plans to introduce a longevity bonus for its pilots, Khona said. 

Topics :Air IndiaPilotCivil AviationGo Air

First Published: May 29 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

