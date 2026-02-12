Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI gives ICICI AMC approval to raise stake in HDFC Bank to 9.95%

RBI gives ICICI AMC approval to raise stake in HDFC Bank to 9.95%

If ‌ICICI group's stake in the lender falls below 5 per cent, it ‌will need ​fresh RBI ​approval to raise the shareholding to 5 per cent or more

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai

HDFC Bank, India's largest bank by market value, has a valuation of about $157 billion

Feb 11
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank has given approval to ICICI ​Prudential Asset Management Company ​and other ICICI group entities to ‌raise their stake in HDFC Bank to as much as 9.95 per cent, HDFC said in a filing late on Wednesday.

As of February 6, ICICI group entities held a total 4.07 per cent stake in the lender, it ‌said. HDFC Bank, India's largest bank by market value, has a valuation of about $157 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India's approval, which followed an application by ICICI AMC, ​is valid for one year. ICICI and its group ‌entities must also ensure their holding in HDFC ​Bank ‌does not exceed 9.95 per cent at all times.

 

If ‌ICICI group's stake in the lender falls below 5 per cent, it ‌will need ​fresh RBI ​approval to raise the shareholding to 5 per cent or more.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

