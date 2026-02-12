Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rohit-Aasif rebuild Nepal after early wicket

Italy win the toss and invites Nepal to bat first in match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are coming off a loss in their last game, but on very different notes.

Nepal enter the contest with confidence despite a narrow four-run defeat to England in their opener. Chasing 185, they pushed the game deep, finishing on 180/6, thanks to impactful knocks from Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Lokesh Bam. Their fearless batting approach has drawn attention, but the bowling attack will aim for tighter execution after conceding heavily in the first innings. Captain Paudel is expected to maintain a similar combination, banking on spin options and aggressive middle-order hitting.

Italy, meanwhile, endured a challenging start to their debut campaign. They were outplayed by Scotland after allowing 207/4 and later collapsing for 134 at Eden Gardens. The situation became more complicated when skipper Wayne Madsen picked up a shoulder injury, forcing adjustments within the squad. However, Italy showed flashes of intent with the bat and will look to produce a more balanced performance. Improving their powerplay bowling and building longer partnerships will be key if they are to challenge an in-form Nepal side in Mumbai.

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Nepal playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17 between Nepal and Italy will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.