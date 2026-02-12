Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rohit-Aasif rebuild Nepal after early wicket
ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Nepal will aim to replicate their form from their last game and get one over the debutant side Italy
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Italy win the toss and invites Nepal to bat first in match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are coming off a loss in their last game, but on very different notes.
Nepal enter the contest with confidence despite a narrow four-run defeat to England in their opener. Chasing 185, they pushed the game deep, finishing on 180/6, thanks to impactful knocks from Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Lokesh Bam. Their fearless batting approach has drawn attention, but the bowling attack will aim for tighter execution after conceding heavily in the first innings. Captain Paudel is expected to maintain a similar combination, banking on spin options and aggressive middle-order hitting.
Italy, meanwhile, endured a challenging start to their debut campaign. They were outplayed by Scotland after allowing 207/4 and later collapsing for 134 at Eden Gardens. The situation became more complicated when skipper Wayne Madsen picked up a shoulder injury, forcing adjustments within the squad. However, Italy showed flashes of intent with the bat and will look to produce a more balanced performance. Improving their powerplay bowling and building longer partnerships will be key if they are to challenge an in-form Nepal side in Mumbai.
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
Nepal playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17 between Nepal and Italy will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
3:25 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 46 for 1 after 6 overs
Grant Stewart continues the attack for Italy
Ball 6: 1 run. Pitched up delivery and Aasif Sheikh flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 5: 1 run. On the pads, Rohit Paudel works it through square leg and takes one.
Ball 4: 2 runs. Drifting onto the pads, Rohit Paudel flicks it towards deep backward square leg and comes back for a couple.
Ball 3: SIX. Rohit Paudel picks the slower ball perfectly, advances down the pitch and flicks it over deep square leg for a maximum.
Ball 2: 2 runs. On the pads again, Rohit Paudel flicks it towards mid-wicket and an overthrow at the keeper’s end allows the second run.
Ball 1: 1 run. Back of a length outside off, Aasif Sheikh rides the bounce and steers it towards gully for a single.
3:22 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 33 for 1 after 5 overs
JJ Smuts continues the attack for Italy
Ball 6: 1 run. Aasif Sheikh pushes it towards point and takes a single to end the over.
Ball 5: 1 run. Drifting onto the pads, Rohit Paudel clips it towards square leg for a single.
Ball 4: SIX. A loopy delivery at the stumps and Rohit Paudel goes down on one knee to smoke it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Ball 3: 1 run. Aasif Sheikh eases it towards cover-point and rotates the strike.
Ball 2: No run. Flatter delivery at the stumps, Aasif Sheikh knocks it back down the pitch with soft hands.
Ball 1: 1 run. Slightly short on middle and leg, Rohit Paudel clips it towards the leg-side for one.
3:19 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 23 for 1 after 4 overs
Ali Hasan continues the attack for Italy
Ball 6: 1 run. Short of a length outside off, Rohit Paudel opens the bat face and steers it towards backward point for a single.
Ball 5: 1 run. Aasif Sheikh works it towards the on-side and rotates the strike.
Ball 4: FOUR. Drifting onto the pads, Aasif Sheikh flicks it stylishly to the fine leg fence.
Ball 3: FOUR. Yorker length on middle and leg, Aasif Sheikh digs it out and gets an inside edge that races away to fine leg for a boundary.
Ball 2: 2 runs. Short ball from Ali Hasan, Aasif Sheikh pulls and gets a top edge over mid-on as they come back for two despite a good sliding stop near the rope.
Ball 1: 1 run. Pitched up around off, Rohit Paudel drives it towards mid-off for a single.
3:14 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 10 for 1 after 3 overs
JJ Smuts comes in the attack for Italy
Ball 6: 1 run. Flatter delivery on leg, Aasif Sheikh nudges it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
Ball 5: 1 run. Tossed up around middle and leg, Rohit Paudel clips it gently towards mid-wicket for one.
Ball 4: 1 run. Flatter through the air on off, Aasif Sheikh knocks it into the off-side with soft hands and rotates the strike.
Ball 3: No run. Slightly short on leg, Aasif Sheikh looks to work it away but is struck on the pads.
Ball 2: No run. Aasif Sheikh makes room and attempts a slash but is beaten as the ball spins away.
Ball 1: No run. Flatter delivery outside off, Aasif Sheikh steers it towards point.
3:10 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 8 for 1 after 2 overs
Ali Hasan comes in the attack for Italy
Ball 6: OUT. Kushal Bhurtel shimmies down the track and slaps it towards cover-point, but Justin Mosca takes the catch to give Ali Hasan an early breakthrough.
Ball 5: FOUR. Short and wide outside off, Kushal Bhurtel slaps it over the covers for the first boundary of the match.
Ball 4: 1 run. Good length delivery on middle and leg, Aasif Sheikh clips it towards mid-on for a single.
Ball 3: 1 run. On a length outside off, Kushal Bhurtel knocks it towards cover and gets a single despite a diving stop.
Ball 2: No run. Yorker length around off, Kushal Bhurtel digs it out safely.
Ball 1: 1 run. Drifting onto the pads, Aasif Sheikh flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
3:05 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal 1 for 0 after 1 over
Ben Menenti opens the attack for Italy
Ball 6: No run. Kushal Bhurtel plays it out safely as just a single comes from the opening over.
Ball 5: No run. Flatter through the air around off, Kushal Bhurtel defends it into the off-side.
Ball 4: No run. A fullish delivery is knocked past the non-striker, with the bowler attempting a stop and accidentally nudging the backing-up batter.
Ball 3: No run. Kushal Bhurtel clips it towards mid-wicket but can’t find a gap.
Ball 2: No run. Nudged softly towards mid-wicket by Kushal Bhurtel.
Ball 1: No run. Pitched up outside off and straightens, beating Kushal Bhurtel’s attempted defence.
Ball 1 (Wide): Wide. Ben Manenti starts with one down the leg-side to begin the over.
2:57 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Match underway
Players are out in the middle as the math 17 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway.
2:47 PM
2:40 PM
2:34 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Italy win the toss
Italy win the toss and opt to bowl first.
2:20 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Toss timing
The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Nepal and Italy will take place at 2:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
2:10 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Nepal probable playing 11 for the match
Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane
2:00 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 17 between Nepal and Italy. Both teams are coming off a loss in their last game and will be eager to get a win to their name. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:00 PM IST