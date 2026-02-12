Stocks to Watch today: Lenskart, Patanjali Foods, Hindalco, SJVN, Vedanta

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, February 12, 2026: Indian markets may fall at open on Thursday as indicated by the Indian markets may fall at open on Thursday as indicated by the GIFT Nifty . The futures were quoting at 25,979.5, down 14.70 points or 0.06 per cent as of 7:25 AM.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced in early trade on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 breaching the 58,000 mark for the first time in history. The Nikkei 225 rose as much as 0.63 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3 per cent and scaled a fresh high.

Bucking the trend, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.13 per cent and 0.01 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.16 per cent down. US non-farm payroll data showed jobs in the world's largest economy rose higher than expected, which compelled traders to cut bets on faster rate cuts. This roiled the risk appetite.

Gold and silver futures declined after strong jobs data weighed on rate cut bets. The futures were trading 0.22 per cent and 1.08 per cent down, respectively.

In this backdrop, here’s a list of stocks to watch during the session

Q3 Results Today

Abbot India, Ajax Engineering, Alembic, Astra Microwave Products, Bajaj Hinusthan Sugar, Balu Forge Industries, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Coal India, Cohance Lifesciences, Crisil, DCX Systems, Deepak Nitrate, EID Parry, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Genesys International, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), HG Infra Engineering, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels Company, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Inox India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), KIOCL, Lupin, Lumax Auto Technology, Vedant Fashion, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Petronet LNG, Praj Industries, Redtape, Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers, Senco Gold, Shaily Engineering Plastics, SpiceJet, Titagarh Rail Systems, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, Welspun Living, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will announce their December quarter results on Thursday.

LG Electronics: The company reported a The company reported a 61.6 per cent drop in net profit to ₹89.7 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹233.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was ₹4,114.4 crore, compared to ₹4,396 crore last year.

Lenskart Solutions: The company reported The company reported ₹131-crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹1.85 crore in the same quarter in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was ₹2,307.7 crore, compared to ₹1,668.8 crore.

SJVN: The company reported The company reported ₹224.31 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹148.75 crore. The revenue from the operation was ₹1,081.97 crore versus ₹671 crore.

Max Financial Services: The company reported ₹44.76 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹69.81 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was ₹14,259 crore, compared to ₹8,922.67 crore.

Jupiter Wagons: The company reported ₹63 crore The company reported ₹63 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26) compared to ₹97.3 crore net profit in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was ₹890 crore, compared to ₹1,030 crore.

Godrej Industries: The company reported a The company reported a net profit of ₹205 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹188 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The total revenue was at ₹5,051.2 crore versus ₹4,824.8 crore.

Patanjali Foods: The company reported a profit of ₹593.4 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹370.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹10,483.7 crore versus ₹8,996.9 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: The Brigade Group expanded its presence in Kerala with the launch of World Trade Centre (WTC) and Brigade Square in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vedanta: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board rejected Vedanta's plan to set up a green copper plant in the Thoothukudi Sterlite plant premises. The company approached the Madras High Court to seek a rejection of the order, according to a Business Standard report.

ICICI Prudential AMC: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the company and ICICI Group entities to raise stake as much as 9.95 per cent in HDFC Bank, the company said in an exchange filing.

Hindalco Industries: The fire incident in its Oswego, New York, facility that occurred in September and November last year caused an impact of $1.3–₹1.6 billion on the total free cash flow of the company.

Chalet Hotels: The company received a ‘proclamation and written notice of sale of immovable property’ from the Greater Bengaluru Authority.