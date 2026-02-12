Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD weather update: Cold wave eases; rain, snow likely across North India

IMD weather update: Cold wave eases; rain, snow likely across North India

IMD forecasts rainfall and snow across North India under three western disturbances, with temperatures set to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius and fog limited to isolated pockets

Delhi Rains, Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and snowfall across several areas of North India. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Severe cold wave conditions and dense fog appear to be easing across several parts of North India, with minimum temperatures rising in many areas. Misty mornings are now becoming more common than dense fog episodes.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and snowfall across several areas of North India and hilly states, likely under the influence of three western disturbances predicted to affect the region this month.
 

Rainfall and snowfall forecast

 
In its weather bulletin, the IMD has forecast a wet spell with isolated rainfall and snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness similar conditions on February 16 and 17, while Arunachal Pradesh may receive rainfall and snowfall on February 12 and 14.
 
 
Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on February 16 and 17. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 13.
 

Dense fog warning

 
As winter conditions gradually subside in several places, the extent of dense fog is also expected to reduce. According to the IMD bulletin, dense fog is forecast at isolated places in Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

Indigo, A-I, SpiceJet say FDTL norms 'more restrictive' than global norms

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Bharat Bandh on Feb 12: What's open, what's closed during strike tomorrow?

Bangladesh Elections

Bangladesh elections: All you need to know about key players, parties

AI in retail, retail AI transformation, AI-powered ecommerce, Flipkart AI tools, L'Oréal Nvidia partnership, LVMH AI strategy, AI in Indian retail, generative AI in retail, AI product recommendations, AI in physical stores, AI for customer experience

AI Impact Summit 2026: How India plans to deploy, govern and procure AI

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram

Instagram head Mosseri to testify on app design's effect on young users

 

Minimum temperature outlook

 
The weather department has indicated no drop in minimum temperatures. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest India for the next 48 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent five days.
 
No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the rest of the country.
 
Maximum temperatures over the plains of northwest India are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent five days.
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
Dense fog conditions and bone-biting chilly mornings appear to be subsiding in the national capital as well. For the rest of the week, the weather department has forecast mostly misty mornings and clear skies during the morning hours. No weather warnings have been issued.
 
On Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 25-27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 11-13 degrees Celsius. However, toxic air and persistent smog continue to engulf the national capital.
 

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Industrial Relations Code Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Sunjay Kapur estate row: HC seeks Rani Kapur's stand on plea by Priya Kapur

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus

Centre to formally launch IIT-Madras's Bharat Bodhan AI on Thursdaypremium

Japan bullet train E10

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train spends nearly ₹87,000 cr so far: Vaishnaw

strike, workers strike

Nationwide strike against Labour Codes; banks, railways may see disruption

Topics : cold wave North India cold wave IMD weather forecast weather warning BS Web Reports Dense fog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEBangladesh ElectionsUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBharat Bandh India AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today