Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart eyes food delivery entry, plans Bengaluru pilot launch by June

Flipkart eyes food delivery entry, plans Bengaluru pilot launch by June

Flipkart is exploring entry into online food delivery, with a pilot likely in Bengaluru by mid-2026; the company is studying whether to launch its own app or use ONDC to compete with Zomato and Swiggy

Flipkart

Flipkart is considering a pilot launch in Bengaluru between May and June this year. (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Flipkart may soon expand beyond e-commerce and quick commerce into online food delivery, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The Walmart-owned company is considering a pilot launch in Bengaluru between May and June this year. A wider rollout could follow by late 2026 or early next year if the initial phase performs well.
 
This is not the first time Flipkart has explored the category. Around two years ago, it had looked at entering food delivery through the government-supported Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), similar to earlier plans by companies such as Ola and Paytm. However, those efforts did not move beyond early discussions.
 
 

Market size and competitive landscape

 
India’s online food delivery market is currently valued at about $9 billion and is expected to grow rapidly to nearly $25 billion by FY30, according to estimates by brokerage firm Jefferies.
 
The sector is largely controlled by Zomato and Swiggy, which together hold the bulk of market share. At the same time, new models are emerging. Rapido has launched its Ownly platform, while several smaller players are operating through ONDC to capture niche demand.

Also Read

WhatsApp's redesigned ‘Updates' tab for web

Russian govt attempts to block Meta's WhatsApp, promotes state-backed app

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q3 results today: Coal India, ONGC, HUL, and HAL among more than 500 firms

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Bharat Bandh on Feb 12: What's open, what's closed during strike today?

indigo airlines, indigo

Indigo, A-I, SpiceJet say FDTL norms 'more restrictive' than global norms

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD weather update: Cold wave eases; rain, snow likely across North India

 
The news report quoted a source as saying that Flipkart is evaluating whether to create a standalone food delivery app or build a buyer-side service linked to ONDC. Both options remain under consideration, and the firm has reportedly begun hiring people for the project.   
 

Rising competition and changing trends

 
Competition in the sector has intensified in recent months, particularly with the rise of quick, cafe-style food delivery formats promising orders within minutes. Even as overall growth has moderated, leading platforms reported improving demand in the October-December quarter.
 
Zomato’s gross order value rose over 21 per cent year-on-year during the period, while Swiggy reported a similar increase of around 20 per cent, the news report said.
 

Quick commerce push and IPO backdrop

 
Flipkart’s potential entry into food delivery comes alongside its growing investments in quick commerce. Its “Minutes” service already operates more than 800 dark stores, and the company plans to significantly expand this network in the coming months.
 
The company is also preparing for a public listing, and strengthening new consumer services could support its broader growth strategy.
 

Rapido’s Ownly and past exits

 
Rapido has expanded its Ownly food delivery platform across Bengaluru after a six-month pilot. The service follows a zero-commission model, charging restaurants no listing or onboarding fees. Customers currently pay a flat delivery fee of ₹30 per order.
 
Developed in partnership with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Ownly aims to address concerns raised by restaurants, including high commissions, heavy discounting and limited access to customer data on large platforms.
 
India’s food delivery space has seen multiple exits in the past. Uber sold Uber Eats to Zomato in 2020, while Ola shut down several food ventures, including Foodpanda and Ola Dash. Amazon had also experimented with the segment earlier but later scaled back its efforts.

More From This Section

Rupee

ECDS to set up medical equipment manufacturing unit with ₹780 cr investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic.

Rolls-Royce CEO calls on PM Modi, shares plans to be part of Viksit Bharat

Bombay Dyeing

Bombay Dyeing Q3FY26 results show ₹9.85 crore loss, revenue down 22%

LTIMindtree (Image: Company website)

LTIMindtree unveils new identity, to be renamed LTM Limited; board approves

Ved Goel, Group CFO & CEO

Dr Lal back on the acquisition trail, tests South India for opportunities

Topics : Flipkart online food delivery Zomato Swiggy India ecommerce market Food delivery in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayBharat Bandh TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026India US Trade DealPersonal Finance