Ashok Leyland bags orders worth Rs 800 cr to supply defence vehicles

Ashok Leyland has won defence contracts worth Rs 800 crore that include the procurement of a field artillery tractor called FAT 4x4 and a gun-towing vehicle named GTV 6x6, said the Hinduja Group’s flagship firm on Monday.

FAT 4x4 and GTV 6x6 are used to tow light and medium guns, respectively, and they featured prominently in the government’s initial positive indigenisation list. Ashok Leyland said its selection for the defence contracts marks its commitment to indigenous manufacturing and its position as a trusted partner for the Indian Armed Forces. The company is the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army.





"We are immensely proud to have secured these orders from the Indian Army. The defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in the defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces. We are grateful for the trust placed in Ashok Leyland by the Government of India, and we remain dedicated to contributing to the country's indigenization efforts and self-reliance in defence manufacturing," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.

“Ashok Leyland's dependable mobility solutions have consistently remained a formidable asset within the defence sector, catering to the diverse needs of personnel and logistics across the armed forces. We are proud that we have been a leading example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, by serving alongside our forces through our products and solutions. This win is even more special as it comes at a time when we mark another milestone and celebrate our 75th year anniversary in September this year,” said Amandeep Singh, president – defence business, Ashok Leyland, referring to the government’s self-reliant India campaign.

Ashok Leyland said it will deliver the "cutting-edge vehicles" to the Army in the next 12 months.