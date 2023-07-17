Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland bags orders worth Rs 800 cr to supply defence vehicles

Ashok Leyland bags orders worth Rs 800 cr to supply defence vehicles

Company will deliver to the Indian Army field artillery tractor and gun-towing vehicle

BS Reporter Chennai
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland has won defence contracts worth Rs 800 crore that include the procurement of a field artillery tractor called FAT 4x4 and a gun-towing vehicle named GTV 6x6, said the Hinduja Group’s flagship firm on Monday.

FAT 4x4 and GTV 6x6 are used to tow light and medium guns, respectively, and they featured prominently in the government’s initial positive indigenisation list. Ashok Leyland said its selection for the defence contracts marks its commitment to indigenous manufacturing and its position as a trusted partner for the Indian Armed Forces. The company is the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army.

"We are immensely proud to have secured these orders from the Indian Army. The defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in the defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces. We are grateful for the trust placed in Ashok Leyland by the Government of India, and we remain dedicated to contributing to the country's indigenization efforts and self-reliance in defence manufacturing," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.

Also Read: Solar Industries to supply UAV 'Nagastra' to Indian Army

“Ashok Leyland's dependable mobility solutions have consistently remained a formidable asset within the defence sector, catering to the diverse needs of personnel and logistics across the armed forces. We are proud that we have been a leading example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, by serving alongside our forces through our products and solutions. This win is even more special as it comes at a time when we mark another milestone and celebrate our 75th year anniversary in September this year,” said Amandeep Singh, president – defence business, Ashok Leyland, referring to the government’s self-reliant India campaign.

Ashok Leyland said it will deliver the "cutting-edge vehicles" to the Army in the next 12 months.

Also Read

Auto major Ashok Leyland secures defence sector orders worth Rs 800 crore

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

Ashok Leyland MHCV volume 91% in FY23, sees industry demand gaining

Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

Swiggy forms five-member dedicated team to work on artificial intelligence

What is Call of Duty and why are Sony, Microsoft battling over it?

Auto major Ashok Leyland secures defence sector orders worth Rs 800 crore

Oil, petrol sales of state retailers decline in July amid heavy rains

Route Mobile promoters to sell entire 57.56% stake to Proximus Group

Topics :Ashok LeylandDefenceautomobile manufacturerIndian Army

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story