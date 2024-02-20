Ashok Leyland lays foundation stone for electric bus plant in Uttar Pradesh

Ashok Leyland , the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, conducted the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday to set up a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

The primary focus will be on the production of electric buses while also having the capability to produce other vehicles powered by existing and other emerging alternative fuels. This facility will be Ashok Leyland's seventh vehicle plant in the country. Once operational, the plant will initially have the capacity to produce 2,500 vehicles per year. Ashok Leyland plans to expand this capacity to 5,000 vehicles annually over the next decade, anticipating the growing demand for electric and other types of vehicles in the coming years.

In a ceremony held at the new factory site at Kanpur Road, Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, laid down the foundation stone. The greenfield manufacturing facility will be spread over 70 acres. Packed with the latest in manufacturing technology, this will be Ashok Leyland's most modern and green factory worldwide, it said.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, said, "The Foundation Stone laying ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ashok Leyland in Uttar Pradesh. Once operational, the facility will have a positive impact on our common goals of generating employment opportunities and advancing sustainable mobility in India. We remain committed to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in the field of green mobility. With this new plant, we are preparing ourselves for the future and taking one step further to achieve our Net Zero emissions goals."

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ashok Leyland, said, "This facility will not only address the rising demand for electric vehicles but also play a vital role in the holistic development of the region. Our focus on electric trucks and buses resonates with the evolving landscape of sustainable transportation and pushes us one step further to build a green mobility future."

Ashok Leyland stands to play a pivotal role in Uttar Pradesh's electric mobility sector, particularly considering the state's notable accomplishment of having the highest number of registered Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India, highlighting the state government's strong commitment to facilitating the transition to eco-friendly transportation solutions, the company added. The establishment of this plant signifies a strategic initiative by Ashok Leyland, placing the company at the forefront of the green mobility revolution in the state.