Ashok Leyland partners with Nagaland Rural Bank for vehicle financing

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nagaland Rural Bank to provide customised vehicle financing solutions to its customers, a senior company official said.

The Memorandum of Understanding would focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with monthly repayment plans based on their preferences.

"At Ashok Leyland, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing customer experience and delivering greater value in our products and services. Nagaland Rural Bank is a regional rural bank with a strong presence in the State." Ashok Leyland CFO Balaji K M said.

"With this partnership in place, our customers in the region will have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially curated easy repayment plans," he said.

Ashok Leyland Head-Treasury and Direct Taxation C Neelakantan exchanged documents with Nagaland Rural Bank Chairman Velayutham Sadhasivam as part of the MoU, a company statement here said on Wednesday.

Ashok Leyland President-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Sanjeev Kumar said, "Ashok Leyland is looking forward to collaborating with Nagaland Rural Bank to offer our customers highly attractive financing solutions. This strategic partnership not only strengthens our presence but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and customer success." "This partnership underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers across the state. We are confident that this alliance will help us expand our reach and offer customised financing options, fostering the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle sector," Sadhasivam said on signing the partnership with Ashok Leyland.

Nagaland Rural Bank offers a range of banking and credit solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, small businesses and the agricultural sector.