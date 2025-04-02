Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics appoints KC Ang as head of chip production business

Tata Electronics appoints KC Ang as head of chip production business

Ang will spearhead Tata Electronics' advanced AI-enabled foundry operations and play a key role in driving innovation and excellence while forming strategic partnerships

KC Ang, Tata Electronics
KC Ang will report to Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Tata Electronics has appointed former senior executive of GlobalFoundries, KC Ang as President and Head of its foundry business - Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd.

Ang will report to Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics.

US-based GlobalFoundries is known for producing chips for Qualcomm, AMD, Infineon, Lockheed Martin etc.

Ang will spearhead Tata Electronics' advanced AI-enabled foundry operations and play a key role in driving innovation and excellence while forming strategic partnerships to position Tata Semiconductor as a global leader in chip manufacturing, a company statement said.

Born in Malaysia, Ang holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master's degree in Engineering from the University of Texas.

"With over three decades of experience in the foundry industry, Ang specialises in fab startup, management, operations, and technology transfer, as well as customer, supplier, and industry relationship management," the statement said.

Ang has worked in several countries including Malaysia, Germany, the US and China.

Most recently, Ang was President Asia and Chairman China at GlobalFoundries, where he served for over 15 years, the statement said.

"This sector is poised to make a significant global impact in the coming years, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to the forefront of global chip manufacturing," Ang said.

Tata Electronics has committed investment of Rs 91,000 crore to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera, Gujarat.

Tata Electronics is developing capabilities in electronics manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and test, semiconductor foundry, and design services. The company employs over 65,000 people across its operations in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

