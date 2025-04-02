MilkLane seal Rs 400 crore supply deal with dairy major Milky Mist

MilkLane, the dairy and cattle feed business of Indo-Swiss agritech platform Innoterra, will supply Milky Mist, a South India dairy major, 100,000 litres of premium milk daily for three years in a deal valued at more than Rs 400 crore.

The partnership is expected to benefit more than 10,000 farmers by ensuring fair pricing and access to high-nutrition cattle feed solutions, said the two companies on Wednesday in statement. Milky Mist is expected to come out with an initial public offering of Rs 2,000 crore IPO at a valuation of Rs 20,000 crore, said T Sathish Kumar, the company’s founder.

MilkLane will use its network of farmers and quality control system for supplies, while Milky Mist will apply its processing technology and market reach to deliver “superior dairy products”. “The collaboration tackles key industry challenges including raw milk quality, supply chain transparency, and operational efficiency, ultimately benefiting both farmers and consumers.”

Harish Sharma, managing director of MilkLane, said, “Our partnership with Milky Mist reflects our shared vision for transparency, sustainability, and farmer support in the dairy industry. We aim to support Milky Mist with 100 per cent end-to-end traceable and high-quality supply of premium milk for its expanding value-added dairy portfolio.”

Milky Mist processes 1.5 million litres of milk daily at its fully automated 75-acre facility in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. The partnership with MilkLane strengthens its ability to source “high-quality, traceable milk”.

K Rathnam, chief executive officer of Milky Mist, said: “We are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, value-added dairy products to the consumers. This partnership with MilkLane will ensure that we receive a stable supply of rigorously tested, premium milk, meeting the highest safety and quality standards for our consumers.”