Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells around 90 flats for over ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram

Godrej Properties sells around 90 flats for over ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said around 90 flats were sold on the launch day of its project 'Godrej Astra' located on Golf Course Road micro-market

Godrej, Godrej properties
This is the company's second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market | Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real estate company Godrej Properties Ltd has sold around 90 flats for more than ₹1,000 crore on the launch day of its new luxury housing project at Gurugram, despite an overall demand slowdown in residential property market.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said around 90 flats were sold on the launch day of its project 'Godrej Astra' located on Golf Course Road micro-market.

The project is spread over 2.76 acres.

This is the company's second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market.

"Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties and we look forward to further strengthening our presence there in the coming years," Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Also Read

Godrej Properties acquires CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 717 crore

Godrej Enterprises Group eyes 50% growth in AC sales in FY26 on high demand

Godrej Properties acquires around 10-acre land in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

Premium

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Premium

Aerospace revenue to double in five years: Godrej's Maneck Behramkamdin

Recently, real estate data analytics firm PropEquity said that housing sales declined 23 per cent in January-March across nine major cities, while housing brokerage firm Anarock reported a 28 per cent drop in sales this quarter across seven major cities.

Despite an overall demand slowdown, big-branded listed developers continue to report healthy sales in their newly launched residential projects.

Post-COVID, there has been a shift in consumer demand towards reputed players from fly-by-night operators and unreliable builders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED attaches ₹6.17 crore properties linked to Kalpataru Group companies

OpenAI close to finalising $40 bn SoftBank-led funding at $300 bn valuation

Premium

Rapido aims to onboard 200,000 women bike captains in three years

JAL's valuation may be hit after HC okays sports city land cancellation

Insider trading glare on senior IndusInd Bank officials. What do rules say?

Topics :GodrejGodrej GroupGodrej PropertiesGodrej Properties'Gurugram

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story