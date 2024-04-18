Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland, South Indian Bank sign MoU to provide financing to dealers

Ashok Leyland, South Indian Bank sign MoU to provide financing to dealers

"This alliance will offer appropriate inventory financing solutions to our network of dealers," Ashok Leyland Director and CFO Gopal Mahadevan said

Under this partnership, the bank will provide competitive dealer finance options to the dealers
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with South Indian Bank for financing dealers.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide financing to dealers under the bank's dealer finance programme, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under this partnership, the bank will provide competitive dealer finance options to the dealers, it added.

"This alliance will offer appropriate inventory financing solutions to our network of dealers," Ashok Leyland Director and CFO Gopal Mahadevan said.

South Indian Bank Senior General Manager & Group Business Head, Biji SS said this partnership will meet the business needs of both organisations and create a strong positive impact.

"Through our varied financial solutions, our goal is to offer convenient and complete financing choices to the dealers," she added.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 552 buses to Tamil Nadu transport corpn

Some slowdown likely in elections, confident of growth: Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland progressing in network expansion in North & East: Official

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

As Ashok Chavan heads to BJP, here's a look at his political career

MG Motor, Epsilon tie up for EV charging solutions, battery recycling

Biocon signs deal with Biomm SA to commercialise diabetes drug in Brazil

After media report, Nestle India says cut added sugars in baby cereal range

Nissan Motor India recalls Magnite units to fix front door handle sensors

Bharti Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog Axiata in equity swap deal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok LeylandSouth Indian Bankcommercial vehicle

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story