Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Who is Luana Lopes Lara? Meet the 29-year-old self-made woman billionaire

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? Meet the 29-year-old self-made woman billionaire

The Kalshi cofounder's $11 bn leap shows how discipline and tech ambition shaped her meteoric rise.

Luana Lopes Lara

Luana Lopes Lara

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

At just 29, Brazilian entrepreneur Luana Lopes Lara has become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, according to Forbes. Lara achieved this milestone through Kalshi, a fintech platform that allows users to trade on real-world events, from elections to economic reports. A recent $1 billion funding round valued Kalshi at $11 billion, propelling both Lara and cofounder Tarek Mansour, who each hold roughly 12 per cent of the company, into the billionaire club.
 

Her journey

 
According to Forbes, Lara’s early life was defined by rigorous ballet training at Brazil’s Bolshoi Theater School, where she endured up to 10 hours of daily practice. She briefly pursued a professional dance career in Austria before shifting focus to academics. Inspired by her engineer father and maths teacher mother, Lara excelled in science competitions, winning gold at the Brazilian Astronomy Olympiad and bronze at the Santa Catarina Mathematics Olympiad.
 
 
She later earned degrees in computer science and mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, including a master’s in engineering with research in cognitive science. Internships at Bridgewater Associates and Citadel Securities gave her exposure to quantitative finance, laying the groundwork for her entrepreneurial journey.
 

What is Kalshi?

 
In 2018, Lara and Mansour founded Kalshi with a vision to transform the way people engage with risk. The platform lets users trade on outcomes of future events. Kalshi is a Y Combinator alum and the first fully regulated event-contract exchange approved by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), according to Forbes.
   

Funding and expansion

 
According to Forbes, Kalshi’s valuation has quintupled in less than six months, thanks to support from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Paradigm. The recent capital infusion will be used to expand integrations with brokerages, build new partnerships with media outlets, and enhance the platform’s reach into crypto markets.

More From This Section

salary, pay, purse

How much salary is 'truly enough'? Breakdown shows why most get it wrong

Worli's Lodha Sea Face Records ₹132 Cr Apartment Sale to Anand Rathi Wealth Executive

Worli India's ultra-luxury capital with ₹5,500-cr apartment deals in 2 yrs

Sonu Nigam has leased a 4,257 sq. ft. commercial unit in Santacruz East's Trade Centre BKC for ₹19 lakh per month, with a five-year escalating rental agreement

Sonu Nigam rents out commercial unit in Santacruz East for Rs 19 lakh/month

Residential property, home loan

December home loan rates start at 7.35%: Check latest lender offers here

Car Loan

Dec car loan rates start at 7.6%; EMIs around Rs 10,000: Check full list

Topics : Billionaires wealth The Billionaire Club billionaires BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon