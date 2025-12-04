Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo cancels 175 flights as pilot shortage crisis enters third day

IndiGo cancels 175 flights as pilot shortage crisis enters third day

The crisis is a major setback for the two-decade-old airline that built its reputation on being punctual, coining the tagline "IndiGo Standard Time" when it shut plane gates well before departure time

indigo airlines, indigo

The airline's statement on Wednesday said it was making "calibrated adjustments" to its schedules for the next two days (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BENGALURU, Dec 4
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

At least 175 IndiGo flights were cancelled early on Thursday in India as chaos at key airports worsened, after stringent government regulations on crew safety norms threw roster planning at the country's largest airline into disarray.

The disruptions have left thousands of travellers stranded for three days now. IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of more than 60 per cent, on Wednesday cancelled at least 150 flights across major cities.

On Thursday, 73 flights were cancelled at Bengaluru airport, its spokesperson said. Around 30 were cancelled in Delhi, and 68 in Hyderabad, according to airport sources.

The airline did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday, but has said this week the cancellations were due to various factors including stricter flight duty time limits introduced by India's aviation regulator to tackle pilot fatigue.

 

The Federation of Indian Pilots said IndiGo was not able to make timely roster adjustments and plan its schedule properly ahead of a November 1 implementation date that increased rest periods and introduced some restrictions on night flying.

The crisis is a major setback for the two-decade-old airline that built its reputation on being punctual, coining the tagline "IndiGo Standard Time" when it shut plane gates well before departure time.

The airline's statement on Wednesday said it was making "calibrated adjustments" to its schedules for the next two days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Air turbulence: IndiGo cancels 300 flights in 2 days as new FDTL rules bite

indigo airlines, indigo

13 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, passengers frustrated

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Check-in systems at airports face issues due to outage, flights delayed

Air India

Air India execs who let plane with expired licence fly de-rostered: DGCA

Airbus

Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines flights cancelled InterGlobe Aviation aviation sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon