Ashok Leyland takes proactive approach to tackle industry trends: Chairman

Ashok Leyland will follow a proactive approach to navigate emerging global and industry trends including electrification and supply chain challenges as it remains in hunt to be among the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, according to Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja.

In his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2024-25, he noted that the commercial vehicle and mobility sectors are undergoing profound transformation.

Electrification is accelerating, even as alternative propulsion technologies such as LNG and hydrogen-powered vehicles are moving from concept to commercial reality, he stated.

Digitalisation and connectivity are reshaping fleet management, after sales service, and the entire customer experience, Hinduja stated.

On top of this, global trade and supply chains are being re-shaped, he said. To navigate and capitalise on these trends, the company will adopt a multifaceted and proactive approach, Hinduja said. Continued investment in research and development will accelerate the roll-out of electric, LNG, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, he said. By forging strategic alliances with technology partners and startups, the company aims to remain at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly integrating advanced telematics, connectivity, and predictive analytics into the product lineup, he added. Commenting on overseas shipments, Hinduja noted that growth prospects in international markets, particularly across the Middle East, Africa, and ASEAN regions, holds immense promise.