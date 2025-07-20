Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland takes proactive approach to tackle industry trends: Chairman

Digitalisation and connectivity are reshaping fleet management, after sales service, and the entire customer experience, Hinduja stated

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland
Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Ashok Leyland will follow a proactive approach to navigate emerging global and industry trends including electrification and supply chain challenges as it remains in hunt to be among the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, according to Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja.

In his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2024-25, he noted that the commercial vehicle and mobility sectors are undergoing profound transformation.

Electrification is accelerating, even as alternative propulsion technologies such as LNG and hydrogen-powered vehicles are moving from concept to commercial reality, he stated.

Digitalisation and connectivity are reshaping fleet management, after sales service, and the entire customer experience, Hinduja stated.

On top of this, global trade and supply chains are being re-shaped, he said.

To navigate and capitalise on these trends, the company will adopt a multifaceted and proactive approach, Hinduja said.

Continued investment in research and development will accelerate the roll-out of electric, LNG, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, he said.

By forging strategic alliances with technology partners and startups, the company aims to remain at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly integrating advanced telematics, connectivity, and predictive analytics into the product lineup, he added.

Commenting on overseas shipments, Hinduja noted that growth prospects in international markets, particularly across the Middle East, Africa, and ASEAN regions, holds immense promise.

These territories are experiencing robust economic growth, rising infrastructure investment, and increasing demand for advanced, reliable commercial vehicles tailored to local conditions, he added.

"With a range of products in light, medium and heavy segments in both bus and truck applications, our strategy will focus on further deepening local engagement, leveraging regional manufacturing and supply chains, and positioning innovative, sustainable mobility solutions," Hinduja stated.

By relentlessly driving innovation, expanding global footprint, exploring new defence opportunities, and upholding an unwavering commitment to customer value and sustainability, the company is on track to realise its vision to secure a place among the world's top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturers, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

