Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit down 22% to Rs 26 cr, revenue at Rs 124 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 124.05 crore, as against Rs 87.58 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday reported a 21.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.9 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 124.05 crore, as against Rs 87.58 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 91.56 crore, as compared to Rs 47 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Topics :Easy Trip Planners LimitedRevenue collectionTravel portalsQ1 results

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

