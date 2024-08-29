Ashok Leyland unveils GARUD 15M bus chassis, commercial launch in Q4FY25

Leading commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced unveiling its pioneering GARUD 15M bus chassis at Prawaas 4.0 in Bengaluru. The Hinduja Group flagship company unveiled the chassis at the event organised by Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The GARUD 15M is India's first front engine multi-axle bus chassis, setting a new standard in the industry. Designed specifically for long distance intercity travel, this innovative platform offers the largest saloon space available in Indian buses. With a best-in-class capacity of 42 sleeper berths, the GARUD 15M maximizes per-trip revenue for bus operators," a company release said.

It has a cutting-edge design for comfortable long-distance travel.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, "GARUD 15M represents a significant leap forward in bus chassis technology, combining advanced engineering with unparalleled comfort and efficiency."



Sanjeev Kumar, President-MHCV at Ashok Leyland said, "with the unveiling of the GARUD 15M at Prawaas 4.0, we are not just enhancing our product portfolio but also setting new benchmarks in the intercity travel sector in India."



GARUD 15M bus chassis is equipped with advanced features such as front wheel disc brakes, an electromagnetic retarder, and an optional full air suspension with anti-roll bar. The ergonomically designed 3-way adjustable driver seat and the air-assisted hydraulic clutch with a cable shift gear mechanism ensures a smooth and fatigue-free driving experience, it said.

"The commercial launch of GARUD 15M will be in Q4 FY25," the city-headquartered company added.