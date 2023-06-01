Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

The billing growth of 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in recruitment was well ahead of market expectations. There was solid growth in realisations (up 5.5 per cent) as well as unique customers (up 7.7 per cent). Billings were also ahead of expectations in real estate (up 30.8 per cent year-on-year or YoY) and Shiksha (up 42.5 per cent YoY).

Info Edge (India) reported a good fourth quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) given depressed conditions in the Key IT segment.